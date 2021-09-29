Gerry Hutch charged with 2016 Regency Hotel murder

Hutch appeared before the Special Criminal Court wearing a white suit jacket, white shirt and brown trousers, and made no remark when he was charged.

Members of An Garda outside Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, the Irish Air Corps base, as a plane carrying Gerry Hutch lands (Brian Lawless/PA)

Hutch, 58, appeared before the Special Criminal Court on Wednesday night, after being extradited from Madrid where he was apprehended on a European Arrest Warrant in August.

Hutch was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on October 15 at 10.30am.

A plane carrying Gerry Hutch lands at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel (Niall Carson/PA)

A fixed trial date was set for October 3 2022 at the Special Criminal Court.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Hutch, said he was reserving his position in respect of the “unlawfulness of his arrest” and the jurisdiction of the court.

He said his client is considering an application for bail.

Mr Grehan told the court on behalf of Hutch that his client has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and tested negative for the disease on Tuesday, a day prior to his extradition.

He said he raised the issue to ensure his client can have access to legal advisers over the next two weeks.

Detective Superintendent Paul Scott told the court that he executed the warrant for Hutch’s arrest after he landed at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, at 7.12pm.

Asked to identify the accused, Det Supt Scott turned around and pointed, saying: “That’s the accused person there, Gerry Hutch.”

When the accused was asked “Are you Gerry Hutch?”, he rose to his feet, replying only: “Yes.”

Hutch was charged with the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel on February 5 2016.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked that the trial be held in the Special Criminal Court, as the “ordinary courts may be inadequate to secure effective administration of justice”.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, remanded Hutch in custody, noting he could not “make any other order at this time”.

Hutch was extradited from Madrid on board a military aircraft under heavy security, arriving in Dublin at around 7pm.