Gerry Kelly Maze escape tweet: Call for MLA's Policing Board removal as Taoiseach says it does unity cause no favours

Justice minister calls on MLA to reaffirm commitment to peace

Gerry Kelly's tweet celebrating a prison break that resulted in the death of a warder does not advance the cause of Irish unity, the Taoiseach has said.

The Sinn Fein MLA, a member of the Policing Board, was one of 38 IRA inmates who escaped from Maze Prison in 1983.

Prison officer James Ferris died of a heart attack after being stabbed while attempting to stop the breakout. Another officer survived being shot in the head.

Micheal Martin accused Sinn Fein of pursuing a shared island unit in his department for the purpose of winning more votes.

"When Gerry Kelly celebrates a prison escape which resulted in the murder of a prison officer, is that okay?" he asked.

"Do you think that advances the cause of Irish unity? Of course it does not."

North Belfast MLA Mr Kelly described the breakout as "one of Big Bob's best ops", referring to the late senior republican Bobby Storey.

"I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out," he wrote.

Mr Martin told the Dail that Sinn Fein's interest in the new shared island unit in the Taoiseach's department was about winning more votes. "It (the unit) is much more profound and complex than that," he said.

Following the outcry, Mr Kelly acknowledged there were "opposing views of legacy events" but that he was "proud of being part of the biggest escape in British penal history".

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Naomi Long has called on Mr Kelly to reaffirm his commitment to peace.

It comes after UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt called on the minister to use her powers to remove Mr Kelly from the Policing Board following his tweet.

Mr Nesbitt, who also sits on the Policing Board, pointed out Mrs Long could remove him if she was not satisfied he was "committed to non-violence and exclusively peaceful and democratic means" or "he is otherwise unable or unfit to discharge his functions as a member of the board".

While Mrs Long was critical of Mr Kelly's comments, she gave no indication she would remove him from the board.

Mrs Long said Mr Kelly's tweet was "offensive and thoroughly inappropriate".

"It is not acceptable to try to make light of the incident in question or to glorify acts of terrorism," she added.

"I would call on Mr Kelly to reaffirm his commitment to non-violence and exclusively peaceful and democratic means, consistent with his responsibilities both as a member of the Policing Board and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly."

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said the party would "take no lectures" from Mr Nesbitt, given the UUP's historic record as the ruling party of Northern Ireland.