Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch admitted Regency Hotel shooting, ex-SF councillor Jonathan Dowdall claims in court

State witness Dowdall tells trial that mob boss confessed to him over gangland hit in Dublin

Armed police on duty outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin

A sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch (right) at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has claimed Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch told him he shot David Byrne in the gangland attack at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Taking the stand yesterday, Dowdall told the Special Criminal Court Hutch “wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad”.

The former politician claimed Hutch said this in a meeting days after the shooting.

Dowdall, who is serving four years for facilitating the murder, began to testify yesterday after turning State’s witness.

Gardaí consider Dowdall at “severe risk” and he is being assessed for the witness protection programme.

Hutch (59), of Clontarf, denies killing Kinahan gang member Byrne (33) on February 5, 2016.

He died when five raiders stormed the hotel.

The attack at a boxing weigh-in fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud.

Two other men,deny providing cars for the attack team.

Dowdall had also been charged with Byrne’s murder but before the trial started he pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing, by, along with his father Patrick, booking a room in the Regency for a criminal organisation.

Dowdall said yesterday Hutch called him to meet in a park in Whitehall days after the attack.

“I arrived and Gerard was there. He was on his own,” he told the court.

He said Hutch was “in a panic”, and asked if he had seen a picture in the Sunday World of people leaving the Regency on the day of the shooting.

Dowdall said he told him who he thought one of the people looked like and Hutch said the same — “young Patrick”.

He said Hutch spoke about threats being made. “He asked me would I contact people in the North, that there was a lot of innocent people going to be killed, family, friends,” he added.

He said he told Hutch it was “a waste of time”.

“He told me it was them in the hotel,” he said. “He told me it was him and them at the hotel. It wasn’t what he said, it was how he was saying it. He said it was them at the hotel and he said he wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad.”

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, asked Dowdall who Hutch said had shot Byrne.

“He said it was him and Mago Gately,” Dowdall replied.

“I think he knew the s*** was hitting the fan and he was upset.”

He said his father had been living with him when Patsy Hutch called to the house on February 3, 2016. Patsy Hutch had asked his father to book a room in the Regency Hotel for a friend of his, which was nothing unusual, he said.

Dowdall said he and his wife were not home at the time and he wasn’t told anything about it.

The next day he and his father had been to a meeting over the border when Patsy Hutch phoned.

His father had forgotten to book the room and he rang Dowdall’s wife Trish, who rang the hotel. She gave her name and reserved the room.

They had no ID so his father got his passport and he drove his father to the Regency. His father went in and paid for the room.

Patsy had asked for the room to be booked for a friend and asked Patrick Dowdall to meet the friend while he was there.

His father said no because he had been on the road all day and wanted to go home.

The arrangement was to bring the keys to Patsy’s house but when Dowdall called him, he said Patsy said to meet him at Richmond Road instead.

“Gerard came,” he said. “Gerard Hutch came and my father gave Gerard the cards.”

Mr Gillane asked if he had expected Gerard Hutch to be there.

“No,” he replied. “He just said thanks, there was nothing said at all.”

Mr Gillane asked him how he heard about the Regency attack.

“From the radio, my wife told me it was on the radio,” he said.

At the meeting in the park in Whitehall, Dowdall said Mr Hutch was very agitated and “wasn’t himself”.

“He was paranoid about people watching him in the park,” he said.

Dowdall said he told him he would not be getting involved as it was a “waste of time”.

“I wanted to get out of the park. I was worried over the room being booked. Being told stuff like that is like being told where money is buried.

“It’s something I was told I wish I wasn’t told.”

Dowdall said before the Regency attack he had been asked to contact “republican people” to get help to “stop the feud”.

“It wasn’t Provisional people, it was dissident people,” he said.

This was after Gary Hutch was killed in Spain and there had been an attempt on Patsy Hutch’s life.

He “wasn’t gone on the idea” but he did agree to speak to people in the North as there were “so many innocent people’s lives at stake”.

He said he went with his father to Strabane that January to meet people including a man called “Wee” and Shane Rowan, whose nickname was “Fish”.

The trial continues.