Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch watches from dock as Dowdall takes the stand to begin testifying against him

A prison van under garda escort arrives at the Special Criminal Court where the trial of Gerry Hutch, for the murder of David Byrne, is continuing. (PIC: Collins Courts)

Jonathan Dowdall (right) will take the stand this morning to give evidence against Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left)

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has told the Regency Hotel murder trial he has known Gerard Hutch since he was a teenager.

Dowdall (44), who took the stand for the prosecution today said he had known murder accused Gerard Hutch from the age of 15 or 16, and said the pair also had contact with each other through Mr Hutch’s inner city boxing club.

Outlining the two families’ links, he said his mother had run a city centre street trading stall and Dowdall got to know Mr Hutch’s brother Patsy “very well” over the years. Patsy Hutch’s children had worked on his mother’s stall, he said. Dowdall also told the court his sister had been friends with Gerard Hutch’s daughter.

Dowdall, who is serving a four-year jail sentence for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency began to testify today at the Special Criminal Court after turning state’s witness against Mr Hutch. His highly-anticipated testimony comes at the start of the non-jury trial's ninth week.

Accompanied by three gardaí and two prison officers, Dowdall made his way into the packed courtroom this morning through an entrance usually used by juries instead of from the cell area.

Dressed in a navy suit and light blue open-necked shirt, he took the seat normally used by a jury foreman and turned to face the three judges as Mr Hutch watched from the dock on the other side of the courtroom.

Gardaí consider Dowdall to be at “severe risk” after coming forward with his statement and he is being assessed for the Witness Protection Programme. The Regency trial is being held amid heightened security at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, denies killing Mr Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency in Whitehall, Dublin on February 5, 2016. Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardaí with assault rifles along with armed man in a flat cap and another gunman dressed as a woman stormed the hotel. The attack at a boxing weigh-in fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

Two other men, Jason Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock and Paul Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords, deny providing cars for the attack team.

Dowdall had also been charged Mr Byrne’s murder but before the trial started he instead pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing, by, along with his father Patrick, booking a room in the Regency for use by a criminal organisation. HIs murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.

His evidence had been challenged by the defence but it was ruled admissible by the three-judge court and he was finally called to the witness box today.

Mr Hutch’s defence team will seek to have Dowdall dismissed as untrustworthy and his evidence rendered unreliable when he takes the stand

A senior garda first gave evidence this morning, that Dowdall's evidence is completely separate to any involvement by him in the Witness Protection Programme, for which he is currently being assessed.

The Detective Superintendent said this was "completely independent" and confirmed to Mr Hutch's barrister Brendan Grehan that it was not linked in any way to Mr Dowdall's "performance in the witness box."

The court had requested this after Mr Hutch's defence raised concerns that Dowdall would be giving evidence before being formally accepted onto the WPP.

Before Dowdall arrived, prosecutor Sean Gillane handed in a letter that he had received from Dowdall's solicitor. He said Dowdall was present and in the precincts of the court. The letter referred to some "difficulties outside my control."

Mr Grehan said on the face of it, Dowdall appeared to be setting out "a number of pre-conditions before he gives evidence." However, Ms Justice Tara Burns said this was not a matter for the court.

Mr Hutch took his own seat before the court started, dressed in a navy blazer and open-necked white shirt and carrying a stack of papers under one arm. He smiled and chatted to his co-accused while waiting for Dowdall to arrive.

Mr Byrne's parents Sadie and James sat in the court's public gallery listening to Dowdall as he gave his evidence. His testimony continues.

His evidence had faced a potential delay when it emerged last week that he had not yet been accepted onto the garda Witness Protection Programme. The defence said this should have been done before he was called to give evidence.

However, when the court heard a decision on this was not expected until mid-January, Mr Hutch told his lawyers he was anxious for the case to proceed and Dowdall could be called today.

Last week, the court ruled Dowdall’s evidence was admissible in the trial. The defence had objected, arguing his statement was “tainted” by the dropping of his murder charge in a “quid pro quo” between Dowdall and the state.

The prosecution said everything done in relation to Dowdall was "above board" and the court had a right "to hear every man's evidence."

The court ruled no "fundamental unfairness" arose from the circumstances in which Dowdall gave his statement, and that it had not been given in return for his murder charge being dropped.

Previously, the court also ruled that secret garda tapes of a conversation Dowdall and Mr Hutch had weeks after the shooting of David Byrne at the Regency were admissible in the trial. This audio evidence had also been challenged by the defence.

The trial is being heard by Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

