Girl, three, dies after collision in Co Laois

Flowers at the scene in Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, in Co Laois, where a three-year-old girl died after a collision (Niall Carson/PA)

A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in Co Laois.

The vehicle and pedestrian collision happened in Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise at about 1.15pm on Wednesday.

The child was taken to Midland Regional Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The scene in Cosby Avenue was sealed off following the incident to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

A number of bouquets of flowers were laid beside a nearby wall.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise between 12.45pm and 1.30pm and may have camera footage, including from dashcams, are asked to make it available to gardai.