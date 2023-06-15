Glenariff gorse fire ‘under control’ but blaze battle to continue into the weekend

The scene of the fire in Glenariff (NIFRS)

The Irish Air Corps has been assisting the NIFRS. Credit: Pacemaker

Firefighters are expected to continue battling a devastating gorse fire in Co Antrim for most of tomorrow and possibly into Saturday.

The blaze at Ballyeamon Road in Glenariff was first reported at around 2pm on Wednesday and a major incident was declared.

At its height, the fire front stretched for 1km and more than 80 firefighters and 14 appliances were at the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, Irish Air Corps helicopters joined in the effort, dropping water directly on to the fire.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deputy chief officer Paul Harper said: “The support of our colleagues from the Irish Air Corps is most welcomed as firefighters from across Northern Ireland continue to work in punishing conditions to bring this blaze under control.

“Deploying water directly onto the fire from the air will greatly enhance our fire fighting operations.

“Due to the deep seated nature of the fire and the sheer size and scale, a formal request was made for a specialist aerial resource. Thank you to the Irish Air Corps for their support and to all our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance.

“We have implemented several contingencies to ensure we can maintain a response to all types of emergencies today. We continue to do all we can to support our firefighters on the front line during this challenging time.”

Irish Air Corps helicopter deployed as firefighters continue to battle Northern Ireland gorse fires

NIFRS group commander Mark Smith said they also had three specialist appliances on the scene on Thursday evening.

“We also have our specialist wildfire response unit and we’ll be here until we lose the light completely,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We declared a major incident on Wednesday because we were tackling several gorse fires in different locations at once and that has remained in place due to the sheer scale of this fire. It’s definitely one of the larger gorse fires I’ve seen.

“We’ve gotten it fairly well under control and have had great help from the Irish Air Corps who have been dropping water on it. Our crews have also been carrying out controlled burns to stop the fire from spreading any further,” he added.

“We’ll likely be here for another 24 to 48 hours. Putting the fire out of course is our first task, but we then have to make sure we mop up well so that there are no re-ignitions and it doesn’t start up again.

“We want everyone to enjoy their summer, but do so carefully and follow our fire safety advice.”

The scene of the fire in Glenariff (NIFRS)

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler, a former firefighter, said tackling gorse fires in this weather is “extremely punishing”.

“You’ve got the heat coming from above you, which also radiates off the ground, so it’s very tough.

“A lot of these fires are in fairly inaccessible areas, so you have to make your way there on foot lugging heavy equipment. The terrain is unforgiving, poses injury risks,” he said.

“It’s certainly a dangerous environment to work in and I commend the terrific job the Fire Service is doing.”

On Wednesday evening there were also gorse fires in Clogher, Co Tyrone, and Newcastle, Co Down, which have since been extinguished.

On Thursday morning, Aidan Jennings said the NIFRS had received 400 emergency calls for assistance, with 43 of the calls relating to wildfires from early on Wednesday morning.

He said it was too early to determine a cause of the fires, but in his experience “they need an ignition source and it is usually deliberate”.

The fires come during a spell of extremely warm weather in Northern Ireland, with a heatwave declared in some parts of the country.

Wildfires are often man-made and can start through a variety of means, such as discarded cigarettes and barbecues. Others are started deliberately in acts of arson.

The fire service urged the public to extinguish cigarettes properly, only use barbecues in designated areas, avoid using open fires in the countryside and not to leave bottles or glass in woodlands, as sunlight shining through glass can start a fire.

Figures show that, in the two years to the beginning of April 2022, the NIFRS tackled 3,820 gorse fires.

One of the largest ever gorse fires in Northern Ireland happened in 2021 in the Mournes.

Some 720 acres were affected, with firefighters working for several days to extinguish the extensive blaze.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a special breed of cattle is to be brought to the area to help aid the recovery of the land.

A herd of Luing cattle will trample bracken and eat the dominant purple moor-grass that has sprung up since the fire, providing space for native plants and heather to return, while also creating new habitats for animals like hares and lizards.

Kevin Duncan, land use and farming adviser at the National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “This traditional breed of cattle isn’t a fussy browser and will chomp down rank grasses like purple moor-grass, unlike sheep which are a more selective grazer.

“Cattle would have been much more common on uplands in days gone-by and both cattle and sheep grazing at the right intensity are vital to ensuring a landscape rich in wildlife.”