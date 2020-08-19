Group 'cautiously optimistic' as one from group of stranded whales on Donegal beach may survive

It's thought that one whale which was part of a group of six stranded on a Donegal beach on Wednesday may survive, experts have said.

It's after a group of northern bottlenose whales were found stranded at Rossnowlagh beach in the county.

Four whales were found stranded in the shallow water of the bay, with another three found stranded on the beach.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) provided first aid to the whales on the beach, most of which have died.

It was initially thought all the whales would be dead by morning, but an IWDG spokesperson said there is still cause for optimism for one of the whales.

"One whale seen [...] lifting its head to breathe has refloated itself and swam out with the incoming tide. We are cautiously optimistic it will make it out but IWDG will standby and check to see if it restrands," they said.

The group had said said there is very little can be done to help the dying animals.

Researchers are expected to use samples from whales to learn more about the species, which are rarely seen in Ireland.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IWDG shared a video on social media outlining the likely outcome for the whales, which are from a species rarely seen in Ireland.

“We had a phone call first thing this morning about live stranded whales up in Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal in Donegal Bay,” IWDG CEO Simon Berrow said in the video.

“There were reports of 7-8 bottlenose dolphins, which we thought was strange because bottlenose dolphins don’t really live-mass strand,” Berrow said.

“But we got a video from tourists on the beach of northern bottlenose whales. These are a very very big offshore species,” he said.

“We know very little about them, but they are prone to mass strandings. This is the largest mass stranding of this species ever in Ireland.”

“To be honest, there’s very little you can do about it. They probably weigh 3 or 4 tonnes the adult males, so they’re not good candidates for refloating.”

“You just have to let nature take its course, provide first aid on the beach, make sure they’re not stressed by people who are too close or yapping dogs.”

“People ask the questions – why can’t you refloat them, why can’t you euthanise them – which of course, are all valid questions to ask.”

Mr Berrow said the team working with the whales also had to consider whether questions as to whether refloating the whales into Donegal Bay would be the right thing to do, given that they are a deep-diving species.

There is also a lack of appropriate chemicals available in Ireland to euthanise an animal that size, he said.

Recognised for their large foreheads, northern bottlenose whales are part of the Ziphiidae whale family which usually lives in pods of between four and twenty whales and can dive to over 1,400 metres deep.

This type of whale is usually found mostly in the cooler waters of the North Atlantic Ocean.