‘He wouldn’t have lasted five minutes growing up in any Irish family house’ – Oliver Callan, Daniel O’Donnell, Pat Shortt and more share their views on Harry and Meghan

With Prince Harry’s memoir Spare hitting the shelves, a host of celebrities including Francis Brennan, Kathleen Watkins, Richard Corrigan, Gayle Killilea give their verdict on the estranged royal and his wife

Barry Egan Tue 10 Jan 2023 at 11:25