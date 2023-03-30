Health of Jimmy Carter could have implications on US President’s Joe Biden’s Ireland visit

US authorities are keeping a close eye on the health of former president Jimmy Carter, who is receiving palliative care, as his death could have implications on President Joe Biden’s visit to the island of Ireland.

The 98-year-old has been receiving end-of-life care at home in his native Georgia and there is a tradition of all surviving US Presidents attending the leave-taking of one of their predecessors.

President Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981 and was supplanted by Ronald Reagan.

Meanwhile, it is expected that President Biden will be in Ireland for five days from Tuesday April 11 to Saturday, April 15.

He will be accompanied by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, making the visit even more high-powered.

It remains possible that First Lady Jill Biden will accompany her husband, and if so, she will have some separate engagements.

However, officials admit the entire programme could be thrown off course, or cancelled, if former president Carter dies.

Jimmy Carter

All being well, President Biden will first fly into Northern Ireland and pay a visit to Hillsborough Castle.

The following day he will travel to Dublin — but it is unclear whether he will fly or take a motorcade.

Opting for a convoy of vehicles would allow him to make a stop in Co Louth, most likely Carlingford. He has family roots in the county through the Finnegan clan.

The four days in the Republic will involve a public address, whereby citizens can see the President in the flesh.

This could still happen at College Green, the scene of Barack Obama’s famous “Is féidir linn” speech from a stage opposite Trinity College.

Alternatively, the speech could be switched to the west of Ireland, where the President will also travel.

He has connections in Ballina, Co Mayo, through the Blewitt family.

Officials say the size of expected crowds do not come into it, even though Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promised large crowds when meeting President Biden in the Oval Office for St Patrick’s Day.

President Biden is also scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin.

The Phoenix Park will be a centre of operations, because the Taoiseach will host a reception for the President at Farmleigh, under a draft schedule for what will be an official visit, not a state visit.

“Having it as an official visit will cut down a lot on the pomp and ceremony,” a source said.

The presidential visit to the island will have a strong focus on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

This week Mr Biden made clear an increase in activity by violent dissident republicans would not deter him.

"No. They can't keep me out," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had invited Mr Biden to come to Northern Ireland to mark the agreement's anniversary.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the president that his trip to the island of Ireland would be "a visit like no other".

"I promise you that we're going to roll out the red carpet," he pledged to Mr Biden during their St Patrick's Day meeting in Washington DC.

White House officials and Secret Service personnel have already visited proposed locations as part of planning for the visit.

Former US president Bill Clinton and his wife and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton will be in Belfast the week after Mr Biden for more events to commemorate the landmark accord.