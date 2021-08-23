Heartbroken relatives of horror car crash family learned of tragedy in online report 

‘Kind and friendly’ Kurdish couple and baby killed in Galway collision

Sad loss: Karzan Sabah, his wife Shahen Qasm and their baby Lena were killed in the crash

The Kurdish family who lost their lives in an horrific collision on the M6 motorway in Galway have been described as "kind, polite and friendly".

Karzan Sabah (36), his wife, Shahen Qasm (31), and their baby Lena (eight months) were killed when Jonasz Lach (42) drove his Volkswagen Touran at speeds of up to 120km on the wrong side of the motorway and crashed head-on into their car last Thursday.

It has emerged the Polish national, who had been living in Portumna, Co Galway for many years, had serious mental health issues and was before the courts on dangerous driving charges.

A brother of Mr Sabah read about the tragedy online the day after the collision and grew increasingly alarmed after he failed to make contact with his brother and sister-in-law.

Hours after he reached out to a Kurdish community group on Facebook on Friday afternoon, their worst fears were confirmed.

Hiwa Wahab, the founder of the Kurdish Art Nergz Group, said the Irish Kurdish community was "devastated" by the scale and horror of the crash.

"It's so sad. It's very hard to accept.

"He was such a kind gentleman, and his child and his wife, the whole family, are gone. It is so terrible.

"We just don't understand how this person made this decision to go the wrong way and create this tragedy.

"This young family had a huge, bright future to establish. They had a beautiful life in Ireland, and look what has happened to them.

"And their family are going through so many difficulties.

"I spoke to the father, the brother and his sister every day, and they don't know what to say. They are speechless with grief, they can’t talk. It is very hard to understand what is happening.

"They are relying on us to give them information, and we are being very sensitive, but we can't explain this either.

"They are hoping the bodies will be returned to them in Kurdistan, Iraq as soon as possible.

"We are an art group, and we're supposed to organise Kurdish cultural events in Ireland, but since Covid, we have become like a community group.

"We had to publish translated news. So our role has completely changed.

"It's so strange. I covered the news about the tragedy on Friday morning, and at 1pm, I got a text message from the brother of Karzan from Iraq.

"He sent me a link and asked me did I know anything about it,” Mr Wahab said. "He said they didn't know and hoped they were wrong, but their brother, his wife and child were missing for the last 20 hours.

“They said they were very worried and asked could we please find out who the people who had died were, as their brother lives hear Galway.

"So I had to call the hospital, the gardaí — everyone — to find out if it was true or not. And then three hours later, it was confirmed."

Members of the Kurdish-Irish community have spoken of their sorrow and paid tribute to the family which has lived in the Riverside area of Galway city since 2017.

Karzan Sabah had recently completed a PhD in NUIG and had accepted a lecturing post in Carlow IT. They were returning from Carlow after arranging accommodation before their move.