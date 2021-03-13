Heat on Alan Rusbridger to quit Republic’s media panel

Three Government senators, including Seanad leader Regina Doherty, have called on former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger to resign or be removed from the commission examining the future of the Irish media.

Mr Rusbridger has been at the centre of controversy over his knowledge of media commentator Roy Greenslade’s sympathies for the IRA.

IRA abuse victim Mairia Cahill has called for Mr Rusbridger’s removal from the commission because he was editor of The Guardian when Mr Greenslade wrote an article in 2014 questioning the credibility of a BBC Spotlight programme about Ms Cahill’s abuse case.

The Government backed the former newspaper editor’s continued membership of the Future of Media Commission this week despite the controversy and Ms Cahill’s request.

But pressure is mounting on the coalition with the Oireachtas Media Committee, which has a Government majority, seeking further clarity from Mr Rusbridger. In the Seanad yesterday, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley and Fine Gael’s Martin Conway both called for his removal.

Mr Dooley said the commission was bigger than Mr Rusbridger and that he had become a “distraction”.

He added: “We got rid of more important people.”

Responding on behalf of the Government, Ms Doherty, without naming Mr Rusbridger, said it was “incumbent” on him to reflect on his position and said she had written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the matter.

“We need a fair... a transparent and open, and ethical and a supported media to support not only the flow of truthful information to dispel the disinformation that is so prevalent in Irish society today, but also to support our democracy,” Ms Doherty said.

Mr Conway, who raised the issue initially, said it was incumbent on the minister to restore confidence in the commission.

Mr Rusbridger has said publicly and told Media Minister Catherine Martin he was not aware of Mr Greenslade’s 2014 article when he was editor, nor Ms Cahill’s legal correspondence at the time of the article, until last week.

He has apologised personally to Ms Cahill, while contending that he was not aware of Mr Greenslade’s sympathies for the IRA.