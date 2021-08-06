Heroin worth 12.3 million euro found hidden in machinery at Rosslare Europort

Around 88kg of heroin was found hidden in machinery.

More than 12 million euro of heroin has been seized at Rosslare Port (Revenue/PA)

More than 12 million euro of heroin has been seized at Rosslare Port.

Around 88kg of heroin was found hidden in machinery on Thursday.

It was discovered following an intelligence-led operation by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs were discovered when a lorry and low-loader trailer, arriving into Ireland from mainland Europe, was stopped and searched by Revenue officers.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dogs Sam and Flynn.

The product was discovered concealed in machinery being carried on the low-loader.

Investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and in collaboration with international law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information regarding smuggling is asked to can contact Revenue on confidential phone line 1800 295 295.