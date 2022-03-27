High-intensity security plan for royal visit cost Irish taxpayers €1.5m

Prince Charles and Camilla at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, Tipperary. Photo: Arthur Edwards

A “low-profile but high-intensity” garda security plan swung into action for the three-day royal visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla last week, which cost Irish taxpayers around €1.5m.

Plain-clothes members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) were responsible for the security detail of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s trip to Ireland, which focused primarily on visiting Waterford and south Tipperary.

It is understood around a dozen members of the armed ERU were assigned to protect the couple. It was also the responsibility of the ERU to drive them around in an armoured vehicle.

Garda sniper teams were on standby for their visit on Thursday to Waterford, where some public drains were temporarily welded shut to ensure terrorists could not place bombs underground.

Garda divers were also deployed to ensure any bodies of water were safe, including the River Suir.

Ahead of each outing by the couple, an ERU advance team scoured the area for any potential security threats.

Over the past four weeks, the Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU), working with the PSNI and British intelligence security personnel, examined any potential threats criminal elements or dissidents could pose.

The British sent officers from the royal protection squad for the duration of the couple’s visit, but it was the overall responsibility of An Garda Síochána to keep them safe on Irish soil.

A security source said: “There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes in terms of protection of VIPs when they visit Ireland. A lot of what the ERU does is very discreet — that’s part of the job.

“Those protecting the royal couple were dressed in suits and had earpieces, and sunglasses if necessary, which it was because the weather was fine. The objective is to fade into the background and not make it look like there’s a high level of security, but in fact there is high-intensity policing and protection checks going on in the background throughout the visit.”

The source said there is an “added layer” of security when it is a VIP visit by British royals, as there is “always a potential” for a dissident attack.

“Every time a VIP comes to Ireland on an official visit, a security plan is drawn up and catered specifically to the trip in question,” the source said.

“There is a basic template of a security plan in place for all VIPs and it is then amended depending on the particulars. Some trips are more high-profile than others, like Barack Obama’s trip to Ireland in 2011.

“But a royal visit always has an extra level of protection, because there must be an examination of the activities of dissident criminals.”

It is understood the SDU worked “very closely with the PSNI” to profile senior dissidents, as some divide their time between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The source added: “There is a history of dissidents attempting to target Prince Charles during official visits to Ireland, so there’s always a lot of behind-the-scenes work to prevent any such event.”

In 2017, a dissident republican leader was convicted and jailed for plotting a bomb attack during Prince Charles’s visit to Ireland in 2015.

Seamus McGrane, of Little Road, Dromiskin, Co Louth, was found guilty of directing terrorism and membership of an illegal organisation. He was jailed for 11-and-a-half years, but died from a suspected heart attack in prison in May 2019.

Charles and Camilla began their three-day visit to Ireland on Wednesday as part of a series of royal tours during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee year.

The couple visited Tyrone on Tuesday before heading to Tipperary and Waterford.

A highlight for Camilla appeared to be a visit to trainer Henry de Bromhead’s stables at Knockeen, Waterford, on Thursday.

Stable jockey Rachael Blackmore was on hand to present the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning horse A Plus Tard and Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle, among others.

Charles and Camilla finished their visit to Ireland at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary on Friday.