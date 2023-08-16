House prices outside Dublin up 4.5% – figures

Nationally, the cost of a home increased by 2.2% in the 12 months to June (Niall Carson/PA)

The price of homes in areas outside Dublin has increased by 4.5% in the 12 months to June, according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), prices in Dublin decreased by 0.9%, with house prices falling by 1.1% and apartment prices down by 0.2%.

Nationally, the cost of a home increased by 2.2% in the 12 months to June this year, and the median or mid-point price over the same period was 318,000 euro.

The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to June 2023 was 160,000 euro, in Leitrim and Longford, while the highest median price was 630,000 euro in the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown region.

Viacheslav Voronovich, statistician in the CSO’s prices division, said highest house price growth in Dublin was in south Dublin, at 2.8%, while Dublin city saw a decline in prices of 3.8%.

“Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 4.7% and apartment prices rose by 2.3%,” he said.

“The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South East (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford) at 5.5%, while at the other end of the scale, the Border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) saw a 3% rise.

“In June 2023, 4,025 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, a decrease of 1.7% compared with the 4,094 purchases in June 2022.

“The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to June 2023 was A94 ‘Blackrock’ with a median price of 735,000 euro, while F35 ‘Ballyhaunis’ had the least expensive price of 127,500 euro.”