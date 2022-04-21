Housing refugees has been challenging, Taoiseach tells Ukrainian PM

The Republic is facing a challenging situation amid efforts to house Ukrainian refugees, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin held an hour-long meeting with the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal yesterday afternoon at Shannon Airport in Co Clare.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Mr Shmyhal touching down briefly in Ireland before continuing his journey to Washington.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Martin said that he had received a “first-hand account” of the horrors being waged by Russia against Ukraine and the objectives of the Ukrainian Government.

The meeting came two weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a historic virtual address to the Irish parliament.

Mr Martin told reporters that the pair had discussed the possibility of a further round of EU sanctions against Russia.

The Taoiseach said that he had stressed the unwavering Irish support for Ukraine’s bid to join the EU. “The strategy of the Putin regime is not just killing people, but also causing huge international instability about energy and food,” he said.

Mr Martin also admitted that Ireland was under pressure, due to the arrival of 25,000 Ukrainian refugees in the weeks since the war began.

He said that the Government wanted to accelerate the processing of offers of accommodation for refugees. He also said that the country was “close” to requiring mass accommodation centres for Ukrainian refugees.

In Ukraine, Russian forces upped the pressure on Ukrainian defenders holed up at a Mariupol steel plant amid desperate new efforts to open an evacuation corridor for trapped civilians in the ruined city, a key battleground in Moscow’s drive to seize the country’s industrial east.

As the holdouts came under new attacks, the Kremlin said it had submitted a draft of its demands for ending the fighting, the number of people fleeing the country climbed past five million, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons for the potentially grinding new phase of the war.

With global tensions running high, the Kremlin reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat, that President Vladimir Putin boasted can overcome any missile defence system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice”.