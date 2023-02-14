How an amateur genealogist cracked Ireland’s oldest missing person case

Noel Hardy, who disappeared from a Co Dublin hospital in 1967

The family of Noel Hardy waited more than 50 years to discover what happened to the Dubliner who vanished without a trace in 1967.

Only when an amateur genealogist took up the case were they able to find the closure they sought.

Noel’s missing person case – the oldest in Ireland – remained unsolved until his relatives finally vowed in 2011 to learn what happened to him.

Noel’s family did all they could to solve the mystery while authorities in Ireland and the UK searched for clues.

A family member told the Irish Independent that his pursuit of the truth was “all-consuming” for a number of years.

It was only when appeals in the media for information relating to Noel were heard by an amateur genealogist from Tipperary in 2019, did a major breakthrough emerge.

Noel went missing on September 17, 1967, from St Brendan’s Hospital in Grangegorman, Co Dublin, when he was 30 years old.

For five decades, his family thought he had never left Dublin and may have died there, but then they received information that he may have moved to the UK, where he had family connections.

An extensive examination of records in the UK revealed Noel had indeed crossed the Irish Sea and had started a new life in Britain.

His name was first listed on a document in England in 1975 and he was also found to have used a hostel in Coventry in 1988.

His name then turned up in a GP listing in 1991 in Coventry.

But then the trail ran cold.

No death certificate was issued for Noel Hardy in the UK, which gave the family a glimmer of hope that he may still be alive.

But a family hunch that he may have assumed an alias from 1991 onwards ended up being the key to cracking the case.

With the help of the Tipperary genealogist – who does not wish to be named – it was discovered that an Irish-born man with the first name Noel and the same birthday as Mr Hardy, had died in a British hospital in 1997.

Irish records for Noel’s birthday in 1936 showed he was the only Noel born that day in the country, leading the family to believe they now had a match.

Noel, who remained a bachelor, was found to have died of natural causes on Christmas Day 1997 in a Staffordshire hospital at the age of 61.

No foul play was suspected in his death.

Noel’s family was delighted to achieve closure after decades of not knowing what happened to him, and grateful to the diligence and kindness of the Tipperary genealogist that they had the answers they so badly craved, albeit tinged with sadness that they would never see Noel again.

Upon learning of what happened to Noel, his family let gardaí and UK police in know they had found their long-lost relative and the oldest missing persons case in Ireland was officially closed.