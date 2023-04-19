Huge questions over Mary Lou McDonald’s judgment over Jonathan Dowdall links

Mary Lou McDonald was absolutely oblivious, she tells us, about the true character of her political protege Jonathan Dowdall.

The Sinn Féin leader did not know the person she handpicked to represent her community was a gangland criminal, torturer and compulsive liar.

McDonald did not have a clue about the man she decided to put forward for a taxpayer-funded elected position on Dublin City Council.

It was all a big shock to her when the truth came out.

In fact, she was very upset by references made about her in covert recordings of Dowdall and gang boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. Knowing the impact the trial would have on her personal brand, McDonald decided to get out in front of the controversy.

This is unusual in itself since going into hiding is her typical strategy for dealing with bad news.

But not long after the Special Criminal Court issued its not guilty verdict regarding the State’s murder case against Hutch, McDonald had a statement issued criticising comments made about her during the trial. She said claims made by her one-time political star were “false and deeply offensive”.

She insisted she never received any money or political support from the Monk.

She said she hadn’t even met the man.

This is despite using the boxing club Hutch set up in inner-city Dublin for her own promotional material.

But the statement wasn’t enough. She also pencilled in a live appearance on the RTÉ Six One News where she sought to shift the blame away from herself.

No one could have known Dowdall was anything other than a great person when she decided to put him on the ticket for the local elections in 2014, she said

He had a great business and his wife was a civil servant, McDonald added. Dragging Dowdall’s wife into the debate was a strange move for the politician to take given the obvious threat to the family from all sorts of criminal factions.

The Sinn Féin TD also made sure to mention the businesses that gave Dowdall work. She said this included banks, the DAA and “other statutory agencies”.

The point she was trying to make was that if all these agencies were happy to hand over money to Dowdall for electrical services, then how was she to know anything about the man she anointed to be one of her constituency representatives.

Of course, there is a big difference between asking a man to do a bit of wiring in your business and asking him to represent you to the public who vote you into power.

She suggested other parties had members who ended up involved in criminality too – before RTÉ broadcaster David McCullagh said none were ever convicted of waterboarding.

Ms McDonald was supposed to represent a new era of Sinn Féin. One that was removed from the bomb-planting and balaclava-wearing terrorists of the past. But now she finds herself intertwined with the biggest criminal trial in the history of the State.

There is no suggestion she herself is involved in criminality of any kind but there are huge questions about her judgment due to her involvement and promotion of Jonathan Dowdall.