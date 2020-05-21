Human remains found in car removed from Lough Erne during search for Michael 'Tony' Lynch who went missing in 2002

Human remains have been found in a car recovered from Lough Erne during the searches for Michael 'Tony' Lynch, the PSNI has confirmed.

The car was recovery from the lough in the Corradillar area of Fermanagh on Monday during searches for 54-year-old who disappeared 18 years ago.

The father-of-four went missing from Clones, Co Monghan, in 2002.

The PSNI said the vehicle was located underwater by police divers and recovered for examination.

The car is believed to be the Mitsubishi belonging to Mr Lynch.

Lough Erne, where a vehicle believed to be that of missing Tony Lynch was found on Monday

A PSNI spokesman said: "We are liaising with colleagues from An Garda Siochana, who are investigating Mr Lynch’s disappearance."

The family of Mr Lynch have been informed.

The vehicle was discovered by two fishermen who were aware of a renewed search of lakes and quarries along the border.

Mr Lynch was last seen on Fermanagh Street in Clones on Sunday, January 6, 2002.

The father-of-four was reported missing to Garda almost a week later.

Born in Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh, Mr Lynch had been working in Co Cavan at the time.

When he failed to turn up for work his family became concerned for his welfare and raised the alarm.

Mr Lynch had moved from Magheraveely, Co Fermanagh, to a flat in Clones two months before he went missing

At the start of the year gardai renewed their appeal for information on the disappearance.