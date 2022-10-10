Hundreds attend silent vigil for Creeslough victims in Letterkenny

Jacinta McNamee, Cillian Cunningham (8) and Emily Tourish all from Letterkenny attending the vigil for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at the Market Square in Letterkenny. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Aoibhinn Shields (8), her sister Sadhbh Rose (10) and brother Kyle (12) at the vigil for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at the Market Square in Letterkenny. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The candle lit vigil for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at the Market Square in Letterkenny. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A quiet vigil to commemorate the victims of the Creeslough explosion has been held in the Donegal town of Letterkenny on the evening before the first funerals of those who lost their lives.

A large gathering took place at the town’s Market Square, where a red candle and a photograph were placed on the market monument to represent each of those who died.

People attending brought their own candles also, and, after a moment of silence, prayer and reflection they placed them on the monument also.

The vigil was organised by the Letterkenny Community Development Project. Its voluntary manager Margaret Toner said that instead of the group celebrating its 21st anniversary today they decided to postpone their own gathering for themselves and have one for the people of the Creeslough tragedy.

“With this horrible tragedy we wanted to do things like this so we can feel part of what the community and Donegal needs, especially in Creeslough,” she said.

“It’s such a terrible tragedy. And we all work together in different projects throughout the county so it was very very heart-breaking to see what happened and how random it was. It could happen to any community anywhere.

“It's hard to describe the sadness, and the people that are suffering the most are the families and those that are ill and hurt by it all and all we can do as a community is support and reach out to them and let them know that as time goes on, whatever we can do, we will do. We will be there for them. And that's what the community wants to do. We’re very close,” she added.

Aoibhinn Shields (8), her sister Sadhbh Rose (10) and brother Kyle (12) at the vigil for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at the Market Square in Letterkenny. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Prayers for those who died, their families, the injured, and the community were said by Reverends David and Heather Houlton, and a minute of silence was then observed.

Letterkenny local Teresa Cunningham said it's shocking that such a tragedy happened so close by, as it is often a shop passersby stop into to grab a coffee.

"I'm here today to be with the rest of the people in Letterkenny to think of all the families affected in Creeslough," she said.

"It's a tragedy of humongous proportions and we can't stop thinking about what they are going through and what they have to go through in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

"It's just so so sad, lots of people who travel from Letterkenny down that area would call into that shop, it is a very lively hub.

Jacinta McNamee, Cillian Cunningham (8) and Emily Tourish all from Letterkenny attending the vigil for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at the Market Square in Letterkenny. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"It's always been a very busy shop and we are very close by, most people here would know somebody that's either lost someone in the tragedy or someone who is injured.

"Everybody is so shocked, it's not something you expect to happen in a county in a small town with a village of about 400 people, and 10 of the villagers are gone. Young children, young teenagers, everyone's story is just so tragic."

Hugo Boyle from Letterkenny also joined hundreds of others in the towns Market Square to pay his respects at the candlelight vigil.

"It happening in a garage is another thing," he said. "You are just popping in to buy something like petrol and you are on your way out the door again, it's usually a very quick visit and for something like that to happen.

"You just feel you want to do something, but what can you do, all the work is done now."