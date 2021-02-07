Hundreds dodge UK travel ban via Dublin

Airport staff concerned as Dubai route is used to flout restrictionsIrish passengers jet off after fines

Hundreds of British passengers returning from Dubai have been using Dublin as a back door to avoid strict UK travel restrictions and quarantine in recent days in a development that has sparked serious concern among airport staff.

Flights to and from the Middle East, as well as onward connecting flights from Dublin to the UK, have been extremely busy since the British government banned direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a week ago in a bid to stop the spread of the highly transmissible South African variant of Covid-19.

Evidence has also emerged of an increase in the numbers of Irish passengers who are willing to accept €500 fines before travelling to holiday destinations.

After a considerable fall-off in non-essential travel at Dublin Airport in the first half of last week, an Garda Síochána fined around 60 passengers €500 last Thursday alone for breaching non-essential travel regulations before the majority of them flew to destinations, including Dubai, Tenerife and Turkey.

Gardaí are powerless to stop holidaymakers from continuing to travel even if they hit them with fixed penalty notices. Hundreds of people have chosen to pay the fines and continue on to their destination over the last fortnight. The fine for non-essential travel was increased from €100 per person to €500 from last Monday.

The UK travel ban, introduced on January 29, included the four Emirates' Airbus A380 'superjumbo' flights that can carry over 2,000 people a day between London Heathrow and Dubai.

Dublin is now being used as a way home for many stranded UK holidaymakers and others stuck in the Middle East. Extra passenger capacity was added to Dublin routes from the UAE on at least one day last week, it is understood. Staff at the airport have taken to describing the route as "the Dublin dodge", while arriving English passengers jokingly refer to Dublin as "Canada" due to the ability to easily enter a bigger neighbour by the back door, said a source.

The 6.30pm Aer Lingus flight to London that connects with Emirates' flight from Dubai has been particularly popular with UK holidaymakers, many of them dressed for the desert sun, according to sources.

On Thursday evening a 174-seater Airbus departed for London with just 25 free seats, a far higher load than it has had for most of the past year. More than half the passengers on the flight had arrived in from Dubai earlier in the day, according to well placed sources. A bigger 317-seater aircraft was used on Friday evening with 250 travelling, many of them connecting from Dubai - as well as from Portugal, which has also been hit with a strict flight ban by the UK, said sources.

By Friday evening there were already 210 booked for this evening's connecting flight.

One witness said the British exodus from Dubai was "like something out of the fall of Saigon" and that the first arrivals last week had expressed surprise that they were not taken from the aircraft at Dublin directly to specific holding areas to wait for transfers.

Many airline and airport staff are believed to be very unhappy because they feel they are being put at risk by passengers, some with little regard for social distancing, but are reluctant to complain at a time when the sector is severely struggling.

In one incident, cleaning staff at Dublin were left to mop up after boisterous passengers urinated on a number of seats on one aircraft, according to a source.

The airside transfer desk, which had been closed because of the lack of connecting traffic, was reopened late last week to cope with the influx, it is understood. Prior to that, many Dubai holidaymakers were collecting their bags and passing through immigration to queue up for check-in in the landside public areas of the airport.

British citizens who do manage to return from the UAE are obliged to self-isolate for 10 days but can dodge difficult questions at UK immigration by arriving in from Dublin on a separate booking.

This has meant that while a proportion of these passengers are transferring directly on to UK-bound flights, many others are waiting until they arrive in Dublin to book their onward journeys, with a significant number staying overnight in Dublin first.