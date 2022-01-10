I don’t know how I will live without you, says Sinead O’Connor following death of teenage son Shane

Irish singer is left devastated following the tragic death of her son Shane at weekend

Distraught Sinéad O’Connor has said she doesn’t know how she is going to live without her teenage son Shane, following his tragic death.

Writing on social media last night, the Nothing Compares 2U singer said: “Shaney, babba, stick with me.

"Wherever you may also be, please stick with me. My baby, I don’t know how I’m going to live without you.”

She also said that Shane (17) “adored” his musician father Donal Lunny.

On Saturday, she announced that Shane, “the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God”.

She later said she had formally identified his remains.

Last night she said: “I would like to thank all care staff at Riverside for the love you gave Shane.

“You did your best at all times. He loves you for it and so do I. Be at peace.”

She also thanked Mr Lunny.

“You did your best too, Donal. And Shane adored you. And I will always remember how sweet you have been to him. You have been a lovely father. I am so sorry for your loss.”

There has been a huge outpouring of support for Ms O’Connor and her family.

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has said he was praying she can be comforted and find strength following the tragic loss.

Writing on social media, he said: “Sinead you have always been there for me and for so many people, you have been a comfort and a soul who is not afraid to feel the pain of the suffering.

"You have always tried to heal and help. I pray that you can be comforted and find strength, healing and peace in your own sorrow and loss.

“He was a beautiful boy and I loved him. I pray that he can be at peace and also be able to stay connected with you.”

Writing on Twitter before the discovery of Shane’s body, Ms O’Connor (55), had asked “how has a 17-year-old traumatised young person who was on suicide watch” in a Dublin hospital be able to go missing.

Announcing his death, she said: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The Irish health service has said it “cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality”.

Gardai recovered Shane O’Connor’s body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday following a huge police search.

Children’s author Philip Ardagh said his heart goes out to Sinéad.

“I have a huge admiration for Sinéad O’Connor who spoke out publicly against the Catholic Church many, many years before most dared to, and was shunned and ridiculed as a result,” he said.

"And now she has lost her 17-year-old son, Shane. My heart goes out to her.”

Best-selling author Sheila O’Flanagan said: “Oh, Sinead. So very, very sorry for your loss. ”

If you, or anyone close to you, have been affected by any issues in this article, please contact the Samaritans free on 116123 or Lifeline on 080 8808 8000