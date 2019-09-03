I got a beautiful feeling, says woman officially ‘healed’ at Knock shrine

A woman who was "healed" at Knock - the first officially recognised by the Catholic Church in the Co Mayo shrine's 140-year history - has described her cure in 1989 as "instantaneous" and "a magnificent feeling".

On Sunday, Archbishop Michael Neary told the congregation gathered in Knock Basilica that the Church was formally acknowledging Marion Carroll's healing 30 years previously saying it has "no medical explanation".

Speaking from her home in Athlone yesterday, Mrs Carroll (68) recalled her deteriorating health in September 1989 after 17 years battling Multiple Sclerosis. She had gone to the shrine believing she was dying.

"I was completely paralysed, I was doubly incontinent, I was blind in one eye and had very little sight in the other eye. I couldn't eat right, I couldn't talk right, and I had epilepsy. That was the state I went into the Basilica in.

"You don't die from Multiple Sclerosis, but you do from the side effects. It was my kidneys that were breaking down."

Her healing in 1989 happened during the blessing of the sick when the then Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Bishop Colm O'Reilly, blessed her with the monstrance.

"It was when my bishop came down with the blessed Eucharist in the monstrance for the blessing of the sick. He held it up and blessed me and I got this beautiful feeling - it was a magnificent feeling - and then the whispering breeze telling me that if the stretcher was opened that I could get up and walk.

"The only way I could describe it is like a whispering breeze."

The young mother was then brought over to St John's Respite and Care Centre in Knock. There she asked a nurse to open her stretcher. As soon as the stretcher was opened, Marion's legs swung onto the ground and she stood up. Her voice had returned perfectly, as had the use of her arms and legs.