Ice skater Michael Olohan, who represented Northern Ireland, stabbed to death in Dublin

A Dubliner who once represented Northern Ireland in the European Figure Skating Championships has died after being stabbed at a Clontarf hostel.

Michael Olohan (35) died early on Thursday morning. Mr Olohan received a stab wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The former figure skater had been in the care of the Republic's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for the past 13 years after suffering mental health problems but was beginning to build a new life, his sister Emma told the Irish Star newspaper.

She said his family were heartbroken at his death.

"We're so shocked. I'd be the type to argue something into the ground, but Michael was the opposite - he would walk away from anything. If someone raised their voice he would just leave the room," she said.

"We're so upset because it couldn't happen to a sweeter man. If you talk to anybody they'd say he was humble and sweet."

Emma said her brother had been a champion figure skater and had represented Northern Ireland at the European Championships.

But she said sectarianism had cut short her brother's promising sporting career.

"He was in professional sport from the age of 11 up to 18, but then his dreams were shot," she said.

"The coaches felt that they couldn't guarantee his safety because there were people who had a problem with a Catholic from Dublin representing Northern Ireland.

"That's how the whole unravelling came, because he lost his position."

Sean Murphy (23) later handed himself in to Clontarf Garda Station. Murphy also lived at the hostel, and appeared in court in Dublin last night after being charged in connection with the incident.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them at Clontarf.

A spokeswoman for the HSE described the facility as a "low-support residence". "Families are being notified and residents have been moved to alternative accommodation," she said.