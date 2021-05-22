I’ll talk about my children forever to keep their memories alive

Last week, the doting dad saw his wife Deirdre found not guilty of the murder of their three children by reason of insanity. He describes how he is dealing with the loss of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3)

“Hello, how are you? Sorry, that’s a stupid question. I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say to you.” That’s how most conversations start with me now. I try to make a joke or say something like, ‘Sure, start with hello and we’ll take it from there’, but I know it’s awkward. I know you don’t know what to say. I wouldn’t know what to say to me either. “Hello” is a great start though.