‘I’m here today because I said I would not call a boy a girl,’ Co Westmeath teacher tells judge before being jailed

Evangelical Christian spurns his last chance to avoid prison as he refuses to comply with court order in school transgender row

Enoch Burke is one of 10 children, all with biblical names, who were home-schooled by their mother Martina Burke in Castlebar, Co Mayo

Shane Phelan and Eavan Murray Tue 6 Sep 2022 at 03:30