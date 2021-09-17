I’m president of Ireland: Michael D Higgins hits out at DUP and denies snubbing NI centenary event

My accusers failed to show when I was visited NI, says Irish president after unionist criticism

Irish President Michael D Higgins has denied snubbing an event with the Queen to commemorate the partition of Ireland and the establishment of Northern Ireland.

It emerged this week that Mr Higgins will not attend the event organised by church leaders, which is scheduled for next month in Co Armagh.

Last night, the President said a “religious event” had become a “political statement”.

“I am not snubbing anyone, and I am not part of it because I don’t agree with it. I am not part of anyone’s boycott of any other events in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“And I’m continuing with my own, and I respect everyone else’s. And that’s all I want us to do.”

Mr Higgins said an invitation is not an “injunction or an instruction” and took issue with the wording of the invitation, referring to him as President of the Republic of Ireland.

“They keep referring to me as the President of the Republic of Ireland – I am the President of Ireland,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Rome, where he will today meet Pope Francis, the President said he is not attending the event because it has become political.

“What had once been an invitation to a religious service, or a religious event, had become, in fact, a political statement,” he said.

“What began as a religious service or reconciliation is now the celebrating, the marking, I think is the word used, the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland, it’s a different thing.”

The President said his sole reason for not attending is “in relation to the title” of the event.

He said he has “discretion” for what events he thinks are “appropriate” for him to attend.

The titles of events would decide whether or not they are an “impropriety” for a head of state to attend, he added.

Mr Higgins said he had been “troubling” about the event for a “long while”.

“It was in relation to which the event was titled. It’s not the event itself. Conciliation is fine. People can praise as much as they like,” he said.

“I am completely open to anyone in Northern Ireland of any unionist tradition, completely, celebrating that in any way they like.”

He called on people to now “move on” without “gratuitously insulting each other”.

The President also criticised “the DUP people” for failing to attend events in Northern Ireland whenever he is there.

“It’s a bit much now, to be quite frank with you,” he said.

“I’ve gone up to Northern Ireland to take part in events in Queen’s University and events in the University of Ulster and so forth.

“And there hasn’t been often the great traffic down from the DUP people who are criticising me now.”

DUP Assembly member Peter Weir wrote to the President, asking if he was joining Sinn Féin and the SDLP in “boycotting” such events, a move he said “speaks volumes” about Ireland’s “commitment to reconciliation and progress”.

Mr Higgins said his office would respond to Mr Weir.

He also said he “appreciates” Mike Nesbitt and his “thoughtful response” after the Ulster Unionist MLA said Mr Higgins’s decision to not attend was “surprising” and “uncharacteristic”.

The President will meet Pope Francis today.

Earlier, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also said he had written to the Irish president to seek a reason for his decision to decline an invitation to attend the church service alongside the Queen to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.

Sir Jeffrey said many people would regard the step as "a snub" in terms of reconciliation and would assume "politics is at play".

Unionists and the Alliance Party have asked Mr Higgins to reconsider attending the event, a focal point of a programme of events in 2021 to mark 100 years since the partition of the island of Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey said: "I think it's very unfortunate that for a service that the focus of which is hope and reconciliation that the head of state of our neighbouring country feels that he is unable to attend.”

A spokesperson for the Irish President said he “is not in a position to attend the ceremony you mention, and this has been communicated to the organisers, adding: "The President, through his office, has already conveyed his good wishes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”