In Pictures: Protesters take to the streets in Westminster on ‘Super Saturday’
The Let Us Be Heard march attracted the likes of Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.
By PA Reporter
Thousands of people who support a second EU referendum have marched on Parliament to demand a vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
Effigies of the Prime Minister and his senior adviser Dominic Cummings were on show during the demonstration, attended by famous faces including Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.
Meanwhile, pro-Brexit supporters staged a counter-demonstration during a tense day in Parliament.