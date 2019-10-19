In Pictures: Protesters take to the streets in Westminster on ‘Super Saturday’

The Let Us Be Heard march attracted the likes of Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Thousands of people who support a second EU referendum have marched on Parliament to demand a vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Effigies of the Prime Minister and his senior adviser Dominic Cummings were on show during the demonstration, attended by famous faces including Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Meanwhile, pro-Brexit supporters staged a counter-demonstration during a tense day in Parliament.

Anti-Brexit protesters cheer as it was announced the Letwin amendment, which seeks to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31, was accepted (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson as comic book character The Joker on a sign during the Let Us Be Heard march (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Actors protesting against Brexit? Sir Patrick Stewart makes it so, alongside Stephen McGann (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Bob Geldof, backstage during an anti-Brexit rally in Parliament Square (Yui Mok/PA)

Pro-Brexit protesters also took part in demonstrations outside Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Let Us Be Heard march in full cry (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Morris dancers make their feelings clear at the Let Us Be Heard demo (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Protesters depict the Prime Minister as a puppet of senior adviser Dominic Cummings on a float in Westminster (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pro-Brexiteers have their say (Jacob King/PA)

Flags fill the street (Victoria Jones/PA)

A placard showing Boris Johnson and Donald Trump (Yui Mok/PA)

Protesters make their voices heard (Victoria Jones/PA)

A protester in a EU-themed hat (Victoria Jones/PA)