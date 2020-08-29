Investigation into unexplained death of man in Cork
A man was found unconscious outside a residence.
By Cate McCurry, PA
An investigation has been launched into the unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Cork city, gardai have said.
Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 1am on Saturday following reports of an unconscious man outside a residence at Eagle Valley, Wilton.
The man, aged in his late 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A post mortem will be carried out at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.
The scene at Eagle Valley has been preserved for technical examination.
Investigations are ongoing.