Investigation into unexplained death of man in Cork

A man was found unconscious outside a residence.

An investigation has been launched into the unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Cork city, gardai have said.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 1am on Saturday following reports of an unconscious man outside a residence at Eagle Valley, Wilton.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be carried out at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene at Eagle Valley has been preserved for technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.