Ireland looks at new rules on political fundraising

New regulations on fundraising by political parties in the Republic in other jurisdictions are being considered by the Irish Government.

A radical overhaul of rules may see the introduction of new financial reporting standards for parties with branches and staff outside the Republic.

The move would directly impact on Sinn Féin which has offices in Northern Ireland and the US. Other political parties including the Green Party and Aontú also have offices on both sides of the border.

However, there is concern within Government about Sinn Féin's fundraising activities after the party received a €4m donation from a reclusive English millionaire which the party registered in Northern Ireland rather than the Republic.

Irish Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and Minister of State Malcolm Noonan wrote to all parties last week asking for their views on potential new regulations on political fundraising in other jurisdictions.

In their letter the ministers said they are concerned about the "potential for pernicious interference in our democratic system" and said they are "keenly aware of the time sensitivity of action to curb unregulated external financing of political parties".

"It is all too clear from the international context that interference from outside the jurisdiction is a real and present threat to the core principles that underpin the democratic system," the ministers said.

"Given the central position that political parties have in our system, the fair and effective regulation of such funding to these bodies is of particular and time sensitive importance. Our Republic requires active protection against such a danger which will only grow over time," they added.

They suggested that legislation could be included in the Electoral Reform Bill 2021 to ensure new rules are introduced in a "timely manner". They said new legislation could be drafted but would have "repercussions" for their "goal of dealing with the issue in an appropriate timeframe".

Among those being examined are new financial reporting rules for political parties with branches or subsidiaries outside the jurisdiction, staffing arrangements outside the State and property ownership by parties.

Sinn Féin has not responded to a motion passed by the Seanad asking them to set out in detail before the end of last year how they will ensure that €4m left to the party by William Hampton will not be spent in the South of Ireland. Irish political parities are prohibited from receiving donations of more €2,500.