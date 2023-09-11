Ireland pledges two million euro in relief aid to Morocco

The Irish government has pledged two million euro in relief aid to Morocco in the wake of Friday’s devastating earthquake.

More than 2,400 people are now estimated to have died, with a further 300,000 people impacted in the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble across the country.

Moroccan officials have so far accepted government-offered aid from just four countries – Spain, Qatar, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

The two million euro of Irish Aid support to the people of Morocco will assist the work of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and the Moroccan Red Crescent Society (MRCS) – who are helping in the local humanitarian response efforts.

A statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the funds “will support immediate and urgent humanitarian needs on the ground”.

“The funds will support local communities most affected through the provision of emergency shelter, clean drinking water and food, mobile health care including psychological support, and hygiene centres through support of the local response by the Moroccan Red Crescent,” the statement read.

Evacuations are under way and it is expected that thousands of people will be temporarily displaced in the region.

Announcing the funding this morning, the Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin said Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco.

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of this devastating earthquake. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones, the injured and emergency responders,” he said.

“The destruction, particularly in remote areas, will place extraordinary pressure on vulnerable groups and pose significant challenges to rescuers. Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco and will provide immediate emergency humanitarian assistance.

“Funding from Ireland will support a locally led response and provide assistance to those most impacted by this disaster.”

Micheal Martin said two million euro of Irish aid will support the local emergency response (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Minister for International Development and Diaspora, Sean Fleming TD, said the funding would “play an important role in the rebuilding of lives and communities in Morocco following the devastating earthquake”.

“Ireland has a proud record of responding quickly to support partners around the world when disasters strike. Our thoughts are with all the families who have lost loved ones,” he said.

“This humanitarian funding is a sign of Ireland’s support and solidarity with them at this time.”