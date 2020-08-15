Ireland reports 200 new Covid-19 cases as tourism boss quits over Italy holiday

The chief medical officer said the number of the cases was deeply concerning.

Ireland has reported 200 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest daily rise since the start of May.

The latest increase in infection numbers, described by the chief medical officer as “deeply concerning”, came on a day when the chairman of tourism promotion body Failte Ireland resigned after holidaying in Italy.

Michael Cawley had made the trip despite the Government asking citizens to take a staycation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland since the outbreak began now stands at 27,191.

There were no further deaths reported on Saturday, with Ireland’s toll remaining at 1,774.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the statistics were deeply concerning (Niall Carson/PA)

Of the new cases reported, 68% are people below the age of 45.

Sixty eight of the cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 25 cases have been identified as having been contracted through community transmission.

Kildare, which is one of three counties currently subjected to localised lockdowns, saw the highest number of new infections at 81. Dublin had 56.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s acting chief medical officer, said: “This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May.

“We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country.

“This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. Covid-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread.

“I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”

Catherine Martin said Mr Cawley’s position had become untenable (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Cawley quit earlier on Saturday, within hours of his trip being reported in the media.

While Italy is on Ireland’s official green list for safe travel, the Government continues to urge people to holiday within the country this summer.

Mr Cawley said he had tendered his resignation to tourism minister Catherine Martin with “great regret”.

“As has been reported in the media this morning I am on a pre-arranged family holiday in Italy, which is on the Government green list,” he said.

“As I have no wish to allow this issue to become a distraction from the important work of Failte Ireland in rebuilding the Irish tourism industry, I have decided after six years in the position to step down.

“I fully support the Government’s policy on tourism and I will continue to help the industry emerge from its current difficulties.”

Ms Martin said she was disappointed to learn of Mr Cawley’s holiday destination.

“He recognises that solidarity with the industry is extremely important at this time, and I have accepted his resignation this afternoon because I believe his position was untenable,” she said.

“I would encourage everyone to support the tourism and hospitality industries in any way they can, and am taking my own holidays in this country.”