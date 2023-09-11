Ireland rugby fan ‘abducted and raped’ at World Cup in France

Irish police are liaising with counterparts in France after a reported allegation of abduction and rape of an Ireland rugby fan.

The alleged incident occurred in Bordeaux at the weekend.

French media reported that the female supporter was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men.

Ireland played Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday in the opening match of their Rugby World Cup campaign.

The game was attended by thousands of Irish fans.

A Garda statement said: “Members of An Garda Siochana currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

“The investigation is a matter for French police.

“An Garda Siochana has no further comment at this time.”