Irish and NI designers to look out for at London Fashion Week

Designers from the island of Ireland are making an impact on the fashion world and setting global trends.

Some big names in the industry will be showing this London Fashion Week (LFW, taking place between September 15-19).

Here are the Irish and Northern Irish fashion designers to look out for…

JW Anderson

Originally from Magherafelt in Northern Ireland, Jonathan Anderson founded his eponymous label in 2008. Since then, it’s been established as an innovative and forward-thinking brand with a cult following.

The brand started out with accessories, until it quickly attracted attention and was given the opportunity to show during London Fashion Week.

JW Anderson has become known for unique designs and silhouettes with a surrealist edge, and has been worn by celebrities including actor Emma Corrin and model Hailey Bieber.

The brand has won numerous awards over the years – including two gongs at the 2015 British Fashion Awards, for both womenswear and menswear designer of the year.

JW Anderson’s highly anticipated catwalk show will take place at LFW on September 16 at 11am.

Anderson is also the creative director of luxury Spanish fashion house Loewe, which will be showing its next collection at Paris Fashion Week on September 29.

Paul Costelloe

Irish-American designer Paul Costelloe is based in London, and is known for his use of luxurious fabrics and cutting-edge designs.

He first showed at LFW in 1984, and since then Irish celebrities regularly sit front row at his shows – such as models Vogue Williams and Nadia Forde.

Costelloe was appointed as the personal designer to Diana, Princess of Wales in 1983, and also designed uniforms for the Irish Olympic team at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He will be showing a collection at LFW on September 15 at 9am.

Simone Rocha

Dublin-born Simone Rocha’s style leans into gothic drama, with lots of lace and pearl accents. Her delicate and feminine clothes have been worn by musicians including Rihanna and FKA Twigs, and actors like Keira Knightley.

She brought her aesthetic to the high street in 2021 when designing a collection for H&M, and took home the gong for best Independent British Brand at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

She’s been showing at LFW since 2010, taking over some incredible spaces for her presentations – including the Tate Modern, Southwark Cathedral and the Royal Academy of Art.

This year’s show will take place on September 17 at 4pm.

Sinead O’Dwyer

Based in London, Dublin-born fashion designer Sinead O’Dwyer graduated from the Royal College of Art in 2018, after presenting a collection of sculptural pieces part-moulded from body parts.

Since then she has gone on to create her eponymous fashion brand, which champions all body shapes and sizes in its unconventional designs.

“I wanted to start a brand with a different sort of body and different sample size in mind,” she told the British Fashion Council.

She’s become known for form-fitting designs with lace detailing and plenty of cut-outs.

O’Dwyer will be showing at LFW on September 16 at 4pm.