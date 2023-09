The accident happened on the outskirts of Rome (Alamy/PA)

Two Irish people have died after a road crash in Rome.

The married couple, aged 59 and 60, died on Thursday at an intersection on the Via Cristoforo Colombo close to a campsite on the outskirts of the Italian capital, RTE has reported.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” they added.