Irish girl's football swept away in tide washes up on Welsh beach

A Waterford girl's football which was swept away with the tide has turned up on a beach in Wales a week later. (stock photo)

A Waterford girl's football which was swept away with the tide has turned up on a beach in Wales a week later.

Aoife Ni Niocaill (10) watched helplessly as her gaelic football got swept away with the strong waves on Woodstown beach in Dunmore East last Sunday.

However, a week later a local in the Welsh village of Llanrhystud issued an appeal on social media after she found the ball, which luckily had Aoife's name written on it.

Taking to Facebook, Welsh woman Aline Denton wrote: "If anyone knows Aoife Ni Niocaill, her football's just washed up on Llanrhystud beach - West Wales! Wonder how long it's taken to get here from Ireland?"

Within hours, over 8,000 people shared the post and over 900 users commented.

As the social media post gained traction from users eager to reunite the football with its owner, the appeal quickly reached Aoife's father Ruairi, who revealed the ball had gone missing a week beforehand.

"I'm Aoife's dad. She's 10 years old and she lost her ball on Woodstown Beach in Co Waterford last Sunday," he replied.

"It went in the water as the tide was going out and all we could do was watch it drift away.

"I showed her the picture you posted - she thinks she's famous now. Thanks so much for posting it."

Speaking to Damien Tiernan on WLR FM, Ruairi said his daughter was playing with the football on the beach when it accidentally entered the water and was swept away as the tide turned.

"A friend of mine messaged me asking if this was Aoife's ball and then a second friend messaged me and it became apparent that they were looking.

"It shows you the power of social media when used for good. It only took five hours to find Aoife, it's very impressive what a powerful tool it can be," he said.

Ruairi said the family are amazed at how the football travelled 200km across the Irish Sea to wash up on the Welsh coast.

"Aoife is a bit bewildered. She's impressed by how interested people are in her ball," he added.

The Welsh woman updated the appeal after locating the owner, saying: "The post has reached Aoife's dad. Aoife lost her football near Waterford seven days ago. Thanks to everyone who shared the post."