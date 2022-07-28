The Irish Government has agreed a landmark 25% reduction in Ireland’s agriculture emissions by the end of the decade.

Agreement between the Coalition parties was struck on Thursday afternoon with a Cabinet memo stipulating that emissions from agriculture, which is responsible for nearly 40% of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, will fall by 25% by the end of the decade.

It will involve significant changes for farmers and farming practices in the coming years as it will involve a major overhaul of the Irish agriculture and agrifood sector.

Farmers will be incentivised to take up more climate-friendly farming practices such as carbon storage, energy generation from solar panels and converting farm waste into gas.

It is anticipated that such changes will involve a gradual and natural reduction in the national

Meanwhile, the target for commercial buildings is to be 45% reduction in emissions and 40% for residential buildings.

The target for industry will be 35% under the plan

Discussions between the three Coalition party leaders and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue had intensified over the last 48 hours to reach agreement on an overall climate plan before the end of this month.

In the final hours of negotiations, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, had been holding out for a reduction of 26% or more, while Mr Conalogue had been pushing for a 24% cut by 2030.

A compromise on a 25% reduction is likely to face criticism from both environmentalists and farming groups with some rural Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers also likely to need convincing in order to back the proposals.

The target for the energy sector is to be set at 75% while the transport industry will have to reduce emissions by 50% under plans to be agreed by cabinet.

Climate Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is expected to make an announcement on the first of their kind climate targets this evening.

The main sticking point remained the target to be set for the agriculture sector which was expected to be in the range of a 24% to 26% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

The upper target for the sector had been a 30% reduction in emissions but there has been huge resistance to the proposal from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue had been pushing to keep the target for farmers as low as possible.

Talks intensified in the last 24 hours over how to ensure the Government’s target of reducing overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030 can be achieved.

While the target for the agriculture industry has proven the most contentious, there has also been significant debate around the limits to be set for other sectors including transport, energy and industry.

The main concerns of those locked in the talks surrounded introducing targets which can be realistically achieved by the sectors impacted.

A range of incentives to encourage farmer and businesses to move towards more sustainable approach to their activities is also being prepared.

Within the Department of Transport a so called ‘acceleration team’ has been appointed to set in motion the necessary Government policies needed to achieve a significant reduction in carbon emissions by road users.

The agreed ranges for the limits are:

Electricity: 75%

Transport: 50%

Buildings: 44-56%

Industry/Enterprise: 29-41%

Agriculture: 22-30%

Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry: 37-58%

It is expected that the upper target for most sectors, apart from Agriculture will be announced when the final figures are unveiled.