Irish government ‘needs to help victims of the Troubles’

Garda officer injured in IRA ambush tells Taoiseach state is ‘not doing enough’

Pain: Retired Garda Sergeant Jim Cannon with his Gold Scott medal as he looks at a photo of his colleague Garda Michael Clerkin. Credit: Mark Condren

Troubles victims in the Republic of Ireland have said they feel “forgotten” as they called for the State to support them.

Retired Garda Sergeant Jim Cannon can still taste the dust from the IRA bomb in Garryhinch, Co Laois, that killed his colleague — an attack that has left him in constant agony for 45 years.

Every night he lies awake in his Portarlington home thinking of the moment he and four other garda officers were lured to an abandoned farmhouse after claims the then Laois-Offaly Fine Gael TD Oliver J Flanagan, the father of former justice minister Charlie Flanagan, was being held there.

He can still see that booby-trap bomb going off with Garda Michael Clerkin dying instantly and he and his colleagues Tom Peters, Gerry Bohan and Ben Thornton all sustaining serious injuries.

“I used to do an awful bit of shaking,” he says. “I asked the doctor, ‘how is it my body shakes?’ and he said, ‘because your body is traumatised…’ I suppose he’s right there,” says Mr Cannon.

And he’s not alone. There were 115 Troubles-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland, with at least 87 of the victims not involved in terrorism, and up to 550 murders along the Border region.

But despite the impact the conflict had in the South both physically and mentally, victims of republican or loyalist attacks cannot avail of a financial scheme that Troubles’ victims get in Northern Ireland.

The Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme (TPDPS) provides those injured through no fault of their own in a Troubles-related incident with payments in acknowledgement of the “acute harm which they have suffered”.

To this day, Mr Cannon, now 86, struggles with pains in his ligaments and muscles.

“I am on painkillers every day without fail, I take four or five of them each day. It’s thinking about what happened that is hard for me… I can see it yet. I can still picture what happened. I could be awake most of the night. I’d sleep three or four hours and that would be the size of it.”

Having to pay for additional medical expenses, he asks why the State is “not doing enough” to help him and those affected by “one of the darkest days in the history of An Garda Síochána”.

“The victims and the survivors of the bomb and all the victims and survivors in the Republic of Ireland who were killed or suffered terrible injuries are the forgotten people,” he says.

“And I am one of those forgotten people. I would now urge the minister for justice to introduce a similar scheme for the victims and survivors in the Republic of Ireland.”

In a direct appeal to the Taoiseach, Mr Cannon, who was awarded a Scott Medal for bravery by Charlie Flanagan in 2017, says: “I ask Micheal Martin, who was a minister when a lot of these atrocities happened — and would be familiar with the victims and survivors — to get this in train.”

In Belturbet, Co Cavan, a monument depicts two teenagers, Geraldine O’Reilly (16), from the village, and 17-year-old Paddy Stanley, from Co Offaly, who were killed in a car bomb planted by the UDA in 1972.

Geraldine’s brother, Anthony O’Reilly, now 72, says his life “was changed completely that day and hasn’t been the same since”.

“Most days you think about it, it has affected my mental health, there’s no question of that.

"I haven’t been easy to live with… the whole thing has been traumatic.”

Mr O’Reilly, a member of South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), a victims’ group in Northern Ireland, says he “cannot understand” why victims are treated differently on his side of the border.

“We would like to get the same treatment here as they get in Northern Ireland,” he says.

Kenny Donaldson, the director of SEFF says there needs to be an “intensification of diplomatic discussions” by the UK Government with the Irish Government about financial support.

“This has to happen on two fronts,” he says. “Firstly, to push the Irish Government to provide a comparable scheme for those Irish citizens who were impacted by the Troubles and secondly so that they would make a contribution towards a scheme supporting British and Irish citizens and others impacted and living throughout the UK.”

He says it is “absolutely wrong and immoral” that those impacted by republican and loyalist terrorism “should be discriminated against on the basis on where they happen to be geographically based”. A spokesman for the Department of Justice said successive Irish Governments “have consistently recognised and acknowledged the enduring suffering and hardship of victims of the Troubles”.

He said the Remembrance Commission established by the Irish Government in 2003 “funded acknowledgement payments, economic hardship payments, displacement payments and medical payments for victims’ families and those who were seriously injured in Troubles-related incidents in the south”.