Irish government wins confidence vote tabled by Sinn Fein

Sinn Féin’s bid to unseat the Irish Government was defeated in the Dáil last night by a margin of 85 votes to 66, with one abstention.

The result was better for the Coalition than many had expected, with the Government having substituted a counter-motion of confidence.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government’s working majority was evident from the result, and Sinn Féin had inadvertently demonstrated that the Government would pass a Budget and ensure there would be no Sinn Féin government next year, the year after that, or possibly even afterwards.

Mr Varadkar said if the motion had been passed, the Budget would have been pushed back and the people would not get relief ahead of the winter.

It was a good Government, he insisted, with the highest number of people in work in the history of the State and record foreign direct investment. He added that jobs were being created in all regions.

The Fine Gael leader said all change isn’t change for the better, and Sinn Féin’s would be change for the worse, adding that in a few years there would be fewer jobs and less investment because Sinn Féin “doesn’t understand how the economy works”.

Earlier, the Taoiseach faced into the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence by saying it was a debate between those who believe in tackling problems and those who believe in exploiting them.

Micheál Martin said: “We are being told the Government has supposedly failed because it hasn’t implemented its full programme in just two years.

“Last week Mary Lou McDonald insisted Sinn Féin should only be judged after 10 years and two full terms of office. As always, double standards are the watchword of this cynical opposition.”

The Taoiseach added that Ireland is a modern and dynamic country, with its problems to overcome. But those who denied the successes “are simply showing that they have no interest in honest debate.

“They are proving that the progress of our country, and the future of our people, is not actually their core concern,” the Taoiseach said.

“Shouting ‘not enough’, ‘more’ and ‘what-about’ represents an approach to politics that is, at heart, deeply dishonest.”

The two most urgent crises facing the Coalition taking office were a historic pandemic and the fastest-moving recession ever recorded, he said.

“I promised that we would do everything possible to mitigate the terrible toll and to work to achieve as fast a recovery as possible. By any fair judgment, this Government has served the Irish people well on these critical challenges.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the motion was tabled because change was needed now more than ever.

The Government was out of touch, out of ideas and now out of time, she said.

“A Government that is unravelling before our very eyes has lost the support of the people. Last week it lost its Dáil majority, now the Taoiseach scrambles to get the votes to win a confidence motion,” she said.

“The writing is on the wall – this Coalition is coming apart at the seams.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said Ms McDonald had demonstrated that her arrogance was “not just stratospheric – it has gone intergalactic”. It would take Nasa to track its progress, he added.