Irish Kinahan associate Johnny Morrissey arrested in Spain ‘laundered €200m for crime gangs in just 18 months’

High-value target Johnny Morrissey was arrested in Spain on Monday as part of an operation involving gardaí and America's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)Spain’s Guardia Civil believes he is the leader of Spain’s "most important" money laundering organisation, which washed €350,000 a day

Robin Schiller Thu 15 Sep 2022 at 14:43