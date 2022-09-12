Irish President and Taoiseach to join world leaders at Queen’s funeral

Both the Irish President and Taoiseach are expected to travel to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, it is understood.

The monarch is due to be buried next Monday with a funeral service scheduled to take place in Westminster Abbey in London which will be attended by hundreds of world leaders.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are expected to travel for the funeral to express their condolences to the royal family.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000. US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will attend.

Last week, Mr Martin declined to confirm whether he would travel for the funeral, telling reporters in Co Wicklow it was a matter for officials in the UK.

“The funeral arrangements will be a matter for the authorities in the United Kingdom,” he said. “Suffice to say that we as a Government would be pretty clear in terms of our expressions of sympathies to the British people.”

It is not clear whether Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will also attend. Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, he remembered fondly of being the official ministerial companion to the Queen when she visited the Republic in 2011.

He recalled showing her around the English Market in Cork and how she spontaneously decided to go speak to the public.

“After we finished the visit of the English Market, she walked out onto the main street and she said to me, ‘I’m going to cross the street now and I’m going to meet the public.

“She hadn’t met any of the Irish public during her visit and this was her last day, for security reasons. And I said to her, ‘Are you sure that’s the right thing to do and your security detail will allow you to do that?’

“And she turned to me again and said, ‘I’m going to cross the street and I’m going to meet the public’, as if to say, ‘I’m the queen and I’ll be doing what I see fit.’

“She must have spent 10 or 15 minutes talking to hundreds and hundreds of people.”