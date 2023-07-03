Irish tourist arrested on suspicion of murder after woman strangled at Spanish hotel

Police have confirmed they held the 30-year-old man after rushing to a hotel in the Costa Dorada resort of Salou 70 miles south of Barcelona and finding her lying lifeless in a corridor.

An Irish tourist has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman believed to be his partner was strangled to death at a hotel in a Spanish holiday resort.

Police have confirmed they held the 30-year-old man after rushing to a hotel in the Costa Dorada resort of Salou 70 miles south of Barcelona and finding her lying lifeless in a corridor.

Her alleged killer, discovered beside her with a “self-inflicted” wrist wound, was taken to hospital where he remained under police guard this morning.

Sources close to the investigation have confirmed the arrested tourist is Irish like the 36-year-old woman he is suspected of strangling to death.

The same sources also indicated the pair, thought to be from Dublin although this has not been confirmed by officials, were understood to be partners and were sharing the same hotel room.

The suspect allegedly used a cord to strangle the woman.

A hotel worker is said to have found the victim in one of the corridors trying to escape her suspected killer, according to one of the reports.

Staff at the adult-only four-star Magnolia Hotel in Salou where the horror incident occurred said they were unable to make any comment.

The alarm was raised around 9.30pm on Sunday night. Salou is part of the Catalan province of Tarragona.

A spokesman for the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force said: “Officers from the Mossos d'Esquadra’s Criminal Investigation Decision in Tarragona have arrested a man allegedly related to the violent death of a woman in Salou last night.

“The events occurred around half past nine when the Mossos received a warning from a hotel in Salou saying a woman was seriously injured.

“When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a woman lying on the floor and a man next to her with a self-inflicted wound.

“Although emergency medical responders tried to revive the woman, they were finally only able to certify her death.

“Officers arrested the man as the alleged perpetrator of the death.”

The murder suspect is under police guard at Juan XXIII Hospital in the city of Tarragona, the capital of the province of the same name.

He is understood to have caused his wrist wound by punching or hitting a pane of glass. Well-placed sources said his injuries were not “life-threatening.”

The suspected killer has been transferred to a police station after being treated in hospital for his wounds, police confirmed just before midday on Monday.

One unconfirmed report said he had severed a tendon in his right wrist.

A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra said: “He is currently at a police station and the expectation is that he will be handed over to the courts later today.”

His court appearance will take place behind closed-doors, as is normal in Spain where only trials take place in public.

He is expected to be remanded in custody on the orders of a judge while the criminal investigation continues.

Charges would be laid at a later stage if the judge feels there is sufficient evidence against him.

He will be asked at his first court hearing if he wishes to answer questions but has the right to remain silent.

Police have not officially said yet whether they are treating the incident as a “domestic violence killing.”

However a spokesman for the Department of Equality and Feminisms of the Catalan regional government called the Generalitat has already condemned the crime and is referring to it as a femicide.

The department said in a tweet: “We are keeping tabs on the femicide in Salou. We are working with the town hall and making our services available to the family and close friends of the victim who need maximum privacy at these difficult moments.”

Tania Verge, the Generalitat’s head of Equality and Feminisms, added: “Devastated by a new femicide. All our support to the victim’s family.

“Machismo doesn’t have holidays. On the contrary when couples spend more time together the risk of suffering violence increases.”

Salou Town Hall will hold a minute’s silence for the Irish woman killed last night at the four-star Magnolia Hotel.

It has already put up a banner with a black ribbon on its HQ.

The town hall said in a tweet: “Salou Town Hall condemns last night’s gender violence incident.

“We urge society to participate in an act of rebuke this evening at 7pm in front of the town hall.”

The 72-room Magnolia Hotel, which is one street back from the seafront, describes itself as a Four Star Superior hotel on its website.

It says: “Magnolia Hotel Salou is a specialised establishment offering an Adults Only or Child Free experience, meaning it is a hotel designed exclusively for adults.

“Our hotel in Salou is committed to offering a place where relaxation, peace and quiet are the most important values. So, both the hotel activities and facilities are geared towards the needs of adults travelling without children.

“Magnolia Hotel is a cosmopolitan, modern Adults Only establishment with carefully designed interiors that aims to offer guests a chic experience away from the hustle and bustle and noise of other types of hotels.”