‘It lifted us up’: Creeslough priest praises outpouring of support following explosion last year

Fr John Joe Duffy thanked everyone who supported the community through the dark hours of grief. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“A cruel tragedy befell us,” and “robbed us of 10 beautiful souls”, Fr John Joe Duffy recalled on Monday as he spoke about the deadly accident in Creeslough last October in which 10 people died in a massive explosion at the local shop and petrol station.

Speaking in the basilica in Knock about ministering in the aftermath of the tragedy, Fr Duffy said the deadly explosion had “left a number of people injured, families bereaved, others in extreme grief, a community devastated by loss, and a lot of people traumatised”.

The Donegal priest, who was catapulted into the media spotlight as a spokesman for the grieving community, said the scale of the tragedy was shocking in such a small village. “Our hearts will never forget those that were taken from us.”

“We were in a tsunami of suffering and tragedy and it was extremely difficult for the whole community," he said.

“But then a tidal wave of support came to the people of Creeslough from people all over the country and beyond who sat down and wrote letters and cards to the bereaved families, to Creeslough’s schools and to the parish, and who had masses offered and prayers said.

“It lifted us up. We felt we were being helped by people everywhere in their hearts and in their prayers. If Creeslough [teaches] us anything it is how important prayer is and it is how important a presence is – it is important for us to reach out beyond ourselves”.

He also thanked the many people came to express solidarity with the community and “put their arms around us and helped us.

"I want to mention our president, Michael D. Higgins, who showed us a very fatherly care. The support and comfort that was received from him by the families was something that was very much appreciated,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the media for its handling of the tragedy.

Fr Duffy is the first speaker at this year’s novena in Knock which draws thousands of visitors to the Co Mayo shrine every August to hear speakers give testimonies about their faith.

Other speakers scheduled to speak this week include Geraldine Mullan, who lost her husband John and their children Tomás and Amelia in a car accident in August 2020, as well as Elma Walsh who started the ‘Live Life’ foundation to spread her son Donal’s message of hope.

Fr Duffy highlighted how people of different faiths and none in Creeslough had come together at St Michael’s church to try and cope with the tragedy.

He kept the church open and left the lighting and heating on so that people could come in to be together and try and find solace.

Candles were lit in remembrance of those killed, those injured and to symbolise God’s presence “in the midst in this tsunami of suffering”.

“And we have survived. We continue to survive. And we are becoming stronger with the help of your prayers and your support and with the help of our faith, our togetherness and people caring for one another,” he added.

He underlined that it is not the tragedies people encounter in life that shapes them, it is how they overcome these challenges with the help of others and with faith, which asks people to reach out in care and compassion to others.

Of his own personal recollections of October 7 last year, Fr Duffy explained that he was travelling from a funeral in south Donegal when he received a phone call about the explosion in his parish.

He arrived an hour later and could not believe “the scale of the tragedy unfolding before my eyes”.

“The initial scene was one of tremendous shock, horror, disbelief. Those first minutes are forever with me,” he said.

As he prayed over the bodies of those who were removed from the building, “the silence was deafening. Yet I was surrounded by lots and lots of people, but you couldn’t hear a bird singing.”

He prayed for the safety of those who “went straight into the building, without assessing risk to their own lives - the hands of Jesus Christ at work in a building that was continuing to collapse - searching through the rubble, trying to find those who were missing.”

He wondered how he would be able to assist those who had lost loved ones and didn’t yet know that their loved ones were even in the building, or those who didn’t know if their loved ones were alive or dead.

His public call for prayers was an attempt to “gently” prepare people for the extent of the loss of life and he “relied on God” as he sought to “get the correct message out through media that we were a community going through our darkest days and hours, and that we needed space to grieve”.