‘It looks exactly like 1942 when Nazi Germany was hitting us’: Mum who returned to Kharkiv just before war is now on perilous trip home to Ireland

Marina Golodnikova and her six-year-old son Emel are on their way back to Ireland

With Kharkiv under a barrage of Russian attacks, Marina Golodnikova, her six-year-old son Emel and mother Galina hide in the bathroom of their apartment — the only room they feel safe in.

People have been killed nearby, including children. More than 40 homes are on fire and there are hundreds of power outages across Saltovka, the suburb they are in.

“We got lucky this time,” said the 36-year-old, who left her home in Dún Laoghaire where she has lived for 10 years to visit her family in Ukraine just days before Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

“We hear planes flying really low. I have just wanted to lay down on the ground, they are so loud. You can hear them flying close to us, it is so scary,” she said.

Her trip home was meant to be temporary. Now she is terrified of what might happen next and wants to get back to Ireland where she runs a business and her son goes to school.

Last week Emel’s teachers and friends spoke to him via Zoom and displayed his name in Ukraine’s colours of yellow and blue in the window of his school.

It is Tuesday when we talk and Ms Golodnikova is too scared to leave the house in case she is caught up in a blast on the way to the railway station, where people have been queuing for hours to leave the city.

“We are spending the majority of our time in the hall and the bathroom because they are the two safest places in our apartment — I cannot make a six-year-old leave here yet,” she said.

“Travelling in a car is not the safest; we have seen a couple of photos from here where cars were hit and everyone inside the car died.”

She shares a video from inside the house as cluster bombs are repeatedly dropped in the neighbouring district.

Her little boy ducks down each time there is a thud, grabbing her hand. The glass panels on the doors are taped up to prevent them from shattering inwards.

Videos on social media show what is going on nearby: apartment blocks are crumbling, thick black smoke is belching into the sky, cars are burning and people are screaming.

“You wake up and for a couple of minutes your brain thinks it hears thunderstorms, but there are no storms. It is bombs. It is the low-flying planes. It is the loud noises from the missiles.

“It does not feel real, but this is real. We are in a war,” she said.

A few days earlier, a missile landed on a street a kilometre away from her front door, killing people on a pedestrian crossing. Last week a bomb was dropped on her old school.

Historic buildings, cafes, bars and even the local police station have been reduced to rubble. Mutilated bodies of people caught up in the rocket and missile attacks have been retrieved from the scene.

Ms Golodnikova is based 20km from the Russian border in an area that has been “bombed right and left with many civilian houses destroyed”.

The cultural heart of the city was also attacked last week with the opera house, concert hall and government offices bombed.

“Seeing that destroyed just broke something in me and I cried for 10 minutes, I couldn’t stop,” she says.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Putin of committing war crimes and “out of fury, murdering innocent civilians” — and Ms Golodnikova agrees.

“The devastation he has caused in Ukraine... it looks exactly like 1942 in Kharkiv when Nazi Germany was hitting us. How is it different?”

During our video call the electricity returned and the room suddenly brightened. “Oh, darling — we got the electricity back,” she shouted to Emel. “Yes!” he replied, jumping up and down, and before long he was back watching videos of Captain Underpants on YouTube and playing Minecraft.

“When this is going on I think of him and I think of my mum because someone has to be strong.”

On Friday it snowed in Kharkiv but, after a night of heavy bombing, the atmosphere was anything but tranquil.

Ms Golodnikova decided she had waited long enough and left in the freezing cold for Ireland, not knowing where she, her son, her mother and their cats would end up, or if they would even survive.

Yesterday they were still on the road, having spent the night sleeping in a school in Poltava, 145km west of Kharkiv.

“We drove for eight hours for what normally takes two. It already feels weird,” she posted on social media, but she could not speak.

“Can’t talk, need sleep.”