‘It was 24 hours before we got her, she was the last taken out’ – parents of Creeslough victim Leona Harper on ‘gem’ daughter

Leona Harper, 14, one of the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

The parents of 14-year-old Leona Harper have paid tribute to their “very special” daughter.

Leona was one of the 10 victims who tragically lost their lives following the explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

Donna and Hugh Harper have this morning thanked those involved in the recovery of their daughter.

Leona was choosing an ice cream from the fridge with her friend when the explosion took place.

The teenager was believed to be heading off to a friend’s house for a sleepover. Leona was a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford.

After the explosion on Friday afternoon, Donna and Hugh said that they had a painful wait as they were told that their daughter was trapped in the building.

Speaking on Highland Radio this morning, Hugh described his daughter as a lovely person who loved to be outdoors and playing sport.

“Leona was a little gem, very outgoing and very friendly, a lovely person. She was very quiet and laidback, loved life and the outdoors. Walking through fields and going fishing and spending time with friends going to car shows,” he said.

“She was very, very special and she is going to be very sorely missed.”

Leona’s mother Donna thanked the emergency services for their quick response to the tragedy. She said Leona was the last victim to be removed from the scene of the blast.

“I did personally know the digger driver, massive thank you to him because he just didn’t stop until he got her,” she said.

“It was 24 hours before we got her, she was the last taken out. But the doctors and everybody were amazing, they treated the whole thing from start to finish with nothing more than respect.”

She had played for the under-14 team at Letterkenny Rugby Club. The talented player was remembered as a “lovely” girl, who also enjoyed boxing.

Leona had been taking a year out to box. But the rugby club said rugby had been “her first love”.

In a post online, Leona’s brother Anthony, said: “I don’t know where to begin, Leona I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. We all love you so much.”

Leona is survived by her parents Hugh and Donna and her brothers Anthony and Jamie.