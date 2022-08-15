‘It was love at first sight’: Partner of Co Tyrone carpenter who died in Carlow water tragedy pays emotional tribute

Warm tributes have been led by his partner for the carpenter whose funeral mass takes place today

The devastated partner of a Co Tyrone man who tragically died in a river accident has told how he meant the world to her.

Paddy Morris got into difficulty in the water at the River Barrow, near Carlow town.

Last night Andrea O’Neill paid tribute to her “beloved” partner, recalling how it was “love at first sight” when they met 18 years ago.

“The northern accent and the blue eyes got me,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Morris will be buried in his native Tyrone after a funeral service at Tullyallen, near Dungannon, this morning.

The tragic accident happened last Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was taken from the water, but despite the best efforts of emergency services to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Morris was a carpenter by trade, and he began his apprenticeship alongside his brother Mark.

He was raised near Dungannon but in recent years he lived in the Kilkea area of Co Kildare, with Ms O’Neill and their seven-year-old daughter Sienna.

Ms O’Neill said he was a multi-talented person and a loving family man.

She told this newspaper: “He moved down south with his brother years ago, who had actually moved down with his wife. I lived in Kilkea and he moved to Carlow and was friends with boys that I knew. That’s how we met.

“I met him when I was 22 and two weeks after meeting we moved in with each other. It was love at first sight. We’ve been together since — 18 years. The northern accent and the blue eyes got me.

“He was big into the football. He moved to Liverpool for a while and played for the Wolfetones, then he played for Milford in Carlow and for Grange in Kilkea, and of course his home club of Killeeshil. Every team never wanted him to leave.

“He was very musical. He actually bought me my first bodhrán. I was a great dancer and he was a great musician, so he would have played the tin whistle, the bodhrán, the guitar — anything he could put his hand to, he played. His whole family was musical.”

family

Ms O’Neill said Mr Morris was devoted to his family.

She added: “His proudest moment was when his daughter Sienna was born and he absolutely loved us.

“Any stories you ever heard were about me and Sienna, and how we meant absolutely everything to him.”

Ms O’Neill has thanked people from the local community who have lent their support.

Local musicians and friends gathered to celebrate Mr Morris’s life, while Milford and Grange football clubs formed a guard of honour for the former teammate.

On Saturday Ms O’Neill posted: “What a send-off from our home place for my beloved Paddy today.

“Thank you to Niall Dunne for playing Paddy’s favourite song Fisherman’s Blues, thanks to Dan Cullen and Fionn O’Rourke for playing the trad music.

“I will love you forever Paddy and we will miss you forever.”

carlow

In a message posted on social media Killeeshil GFC in Co Tyrone also offered a heartfelt tribute to Paddy Morris.

“Killeeshil GFC deeply regret the passing of Patrick Morris, (our former player), in County Kildare. We send our deepest sympathy to his partner Andrea, daughter Sienna, and to his mother Mary and also his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and the wider Morris family,” the club wrote on Facebook.

Mr Morris’s funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen at 11am today. He will be laid to rest in the cemetery of the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally, following the funeral service.