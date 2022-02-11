‘It was so harrowing’ – priest who attended tragic car crash scene deeply moved by courage of 12-year-old boy's family

Wiktor Chojecki (12) was a First Year student in Scoil Mhuire agus Íde, Newcastle WestSchool principal said they had to break the ‘shocking’ news to the school community this morning‘We are stunned and saddened by the scale of the tragedy,’ say locals

The scene of a crash on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare, Co Limerick (Liam Burke/Press 22)

A Limerick priest who gave the Last Rites to a 12-year-old boy killed in a head-on collision with a truck said everyone was deeply moved by the courage and dignity of the boy's family at the scene of the horrific accident.

Wiktor Chojecki (12) - who would have turned 13 years old in just a few weeks time - died at the scene of the accident between a car and a truck outside Adare shortly before 2am on Friday.

The young boy was a first year student at Scoil Mhuire agus Íde and lived with his family in Newcastlewest.

He was the driver and only occupant of a Nissan Qashqai which collided head-on with a truck on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

Gardai believe the boy had taken the car earlier in the night while other family members were asleep.

While the driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was treated for shock at the scene, he was not injured and did not require hospital treatment.

Monsignor Daniel Neenan admitted he found the accident scene outside Adare to be "very harrowing" as he attempted to comfort and console the heartbroken parents of the 12 year old.

Monsignor Neenan said everyone was deeply moved by the courage of the Polish family who set aside their grief to personally thank gardaí, Limerick Fire Brigade and paramedics at the scene for doing everything they could for their son and for showing them such sensitivity.

“I got a call around 4am to say that there was a fatal accident on the outskirts of Adare and could I attend. Of course, I went straight away and when I arrived, they warned me that the person was very young,” Fr Heenan told the Irish Independent.

“I went and anointed him and said some prayers over him… he’s just a child.

Junction 5 near the Adare roundabout where the collision occurred (Pic: Brendan Gleeson)

“It was obviously terribly harrowing for everybody. The guards and emergency responders are accustomed to something like this, but they were all just in shock. There was such terrible sadness around the place.”

When Wiktor’s parents arrived, they were given some time alone with their son before Monsignor Neenan joined them for prayers.

"At the end, that young mother who had just lost her son, before she left, she went around and personally thanked people for their kindness. I was deeply, deeply touched by that."

Monsignor Neenan admitted it was a difficult scene for everyone in the emergency services.

"To see a man and woman arrive and have to face the body of their dead 12-year-old son - it was harrowing."

"We gave them some moments of privacy and then I went over, I spoke to them and we prayed - I invited them to pray in Polish as well. It was so harrowing."

The Adare priest said he had always “hoped and prayed” that such a tragedy wouldn’t come to “our door” but called on the local community, particularly the Polish community in Co Limerick, to rally around Wiktor’s family.

“In my last parish in Limerick, there was such a strong local Polish community and they were so good in getting involved in supporting what was going on in the parish, and also so supportive of one another. And I have no doubt that the Polish community will come out and support each other now in this awful time for them all,” Monsignor Neenan added.

Canon Frank Duhig later visited Wiktor's heartbroken parents to try to console them on their terrible loss.

"The reaction of everyone in the community is one of total and absolute shock," he said.

"We prayed for him (Wiktor) at all our Masses today and people are very, very shocked. I went up to see his family and they are understandably in total shock.

"His parents and his sister....everyone is numbed by the tragedy."

The boy's family had moved to the Newcastlewest area a number of years ago.

Principal Seán Lane of Scoil Mhuire agus Íde said everyone was stunned by what had happened.

“It’s very shocking, we had to break the news to the students this morning. Our teachers had to be briefed and then they went on to break the news to the students. It was very shocking for students and the outpouring of emotion that came with it.

“We then went on to identify the students particularly affected by it and offer the support that was required.

“It’s a huge loss to us all and we want to send our condolences to the family and we offer them any support the school can provide in these difficult times”.

The Limerick school has implemented its critical incident plan and psychologists will be providing supports for the school community.

Limerick locals were also deeply shocked by the tragedy.

OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan described the incident as "everyone's worst nightmare."

Further Education Minister Niall Collins said everyone locally was shocked by the scale of the tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the child but also with the truck driver who was involved and who, I know, has been left quite shaken by the event. We are used to hearing about tragic road collisions but never are we used to hearing about a collision where a child aged just 12 years was the driver of one of the vehicles."

Newcastlewest's Councillor Michael Collins said the entire community was stunned by the death of such a young boy in a collision.

"It is shocking to see any life lost in a road traffic collision but when it is such a young life, it is very hard to comprehend," he said.

"We are stunned and saddened by the scale of the tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with that young boy's family at this awful time.

"This terrible accident has certainly cast a dark cloud over the entire community. Everyone here is very shocked."

Chairman of the Newcastlewest Municipal District Councillor Liam Galvin described it as "a terrible tragedy."

"It is so, so sad. Our thoughts are with that young boy's family, his neighbours and of course his school friends and classmates."

"It is a shocking thing to happen in any community. Our communities have had such a difficult time with Covid-19 and now to see a tragedy like this happen locally? People are understandably very upset."

Locals admitted they couldn't believe the news they awoke to today.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage - including dash-cam - and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area between 1am and 2am on Friday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station (069) 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.