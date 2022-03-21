‘It’s a lack of respect for the dead’ – Priest blasts St Patrick’s Day parade parodies of Carlow post office case

Fr Tom Little has criticised the parody of the now infamous Carlow post office case

The priest who said the funeral mass of Peadar Doyle has said 'people should have more respect for the dead' - after parodies relating to the pensioner's death featured in St Patrick's Day parades around the country.

Peadar (66) died shortly before he was taken into a post office by his nephew Declan Haughney and one other man to collect his pension on January 21.

Fr Tom Little told the Sunday World that death comes to us all and people should be more considerate of the feelings of the relatives of those who have died before treating a death as a matter for comedy.

"Peader should be allowed the dignity of who he was," said Fr. Little.

"He was a very decent man.

"He was a family man and he certainly shouldn't have made, how would I describe it, a matter for parody.

"It was terrible and he has family, you know?

"His sister is alive and they are grieving. It's a lack of respect for the dead - it is, absolutely.

"It's a bad reflection on them (the people behind the floats) really."

The parodies relating to the death of Peader appeared in parades in Clare, Kerry and Mayo.

Following Peadar's death, his family issued a statement pleading for his passing to be accorded the dignity it deserved.

They told the Carlow Nationalist: "We want to give Peadar his dignity back.

"He was one of those special people whose goodness is modest but immense in the hearts of those that he loved and who loved him.

"A rare and kind-hearted soul, who doesn't deserve to be spoken about in such horrific terms, we would ask that our family be shown the courtesy and privacy at this sad time and we hope and we pray we have the support of our community."

Peadar's nephew Declan Haughney (40) of Pollerton Road, Carlow, later appeared in court charged with a number of offences.

Haughney is charged with deception, whereby he is alleged to have attempted to withdraw the pension of his deceased uncle on two occasions on January 21.

Mr Haughney is accused of entering the Post Office at 11.04am where he "dishonestly induced by deception" a member of staff.

It is alleged he did so by producing a social welfare card in the name of Peadar Doyle - in an attempt to collect a pension payment of €240.

He is further accused of the same offence - dishonestly inducing a member of staff at the same premises - at 11.14am. Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Mr Haughney was granted bail, on a number of conditions.

Judge Carthy ordered that the accused must obey a curfew of 9am to 9pm and that he must sign on three times a week at Carlow Garda station.

He must also "be of sober habits" and remain "intoxicant free," the judge said.

Consent was given to bail on condition that the accused enter into a bond of €300, supplying a €200 cash lodgement of which to the court.