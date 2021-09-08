‘It's a terrible thing for a neighbour to witness’ – Local man tells of moment he discovered scene of family double murder suicide in Lixnaw

The family who died in the tragedy have been named locally as Mossie and Eileen O’Sullivan and their son Jamie.

The neighbour who discovered the bodies of two of the three killed in a murder-suicide in Kerry has said no one should have to witness what he did.

Farmer John Mahony visited the home of his neighbours, Mossie and Eileen O’Sullivan, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening when suspicions were raised after the front door of the house had been left open for several hours.

Two neighbours had approached Mr Mahony earlier that evening to say they had not seen Eileen all day.

He entered the O’Sullivan’s bungalow at Ballyreehan in Lixnaw last night where he found Eileen and her son Jamie (23) dead in their beds having been shot.

“They [neighbours] said the door was left open so they asked me to go over and see was there anything wrong. I hopped into the jeep and drove over, not thinking anything. When I went into the house, I found them, both were in their beds…it’s a terrible thing for any neighbour to have to witness,” Mr Mahony told The Keryman.

He left the house and immediately phoned gardaí as he could not find Mossie.

“I rang them [guards] and they said, ‘stay where you are and don’t go looking for him’. So, they came out and found him up the road in a neighbour’s field.

“I was only talking to him Sunday night... you couldn’t see anything like this coming,” he said.

“The family were the soundest crowd you could meet; we can't believe this is after happening,” said Mr Mahony.

Mossie O’Sullivan was well-known in the locality for keeping sheep which were grazed in lands around Lixnaw and Crotta.

He also kept bees and sold jars of honey on the side as a hobby. A keen hurler, he played with Lixnaw and won a minor championship with the club. His son was also a keen hurler having played for the neighbouring parish club, Crotta O’Neills.

Mr Mahoney said: “You could approach them anytime and they were always so obliging. We’re all devastated as a community. The reaction is that we just can't believe this has happened.”

The State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene today before the remains of all three victims will be taken to University Hospital Kerry. The scene remains cordoned off as gardai conduct door-to-door enquiries in the area.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and is due to undergo ballistic testing.

Gardaí last night said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.