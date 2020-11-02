Joe Biden rejoices in Mayo roots as he nears end of campaign trail

With just a day to go, US presidential hopeful Joe Biden is rejoicing in his Irish roots and telling supporters about his Mayo cousins on the campaign trail.

Speaking to a group of supporters in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Biden recalled an invite from former Taoiseach Enda Kenny that led to him uncovering his full Irish genealogy.

Speaking to supporters on the campaign trail on Thursday, Biden recalled hosting Mr Kenny in his home for breakfast one St Patrick's Day.

"One day the Taoiseach said, 'Why don't you get Joe to come to Ireland? Let him come home," said Biden to applause.

Describing how welcome he felt in Ireland, Biden said: "There is a saying in Irish 'a hundred thousand welcomes'."

Biden has always identified as Irish Catholic, but it was during a state visit in 2016 that his full family history was revealed. The presidential hopeful is five-eighths Irish. His great-great-grandfather on his father's side emigrated from Knockmore, Co Mayo in the 19th century at the age of 18.

His mother Catherine 'Kitty' Jean's maiden name is Finnegan and her side of the family was traced back to Biden's great-great-grandfather who emigrated from the Cooley peninsula in Co Louth in 1850.

Biden has developed a close relationship with his Co Mayo cousins, the Blewitts, and has visited them several times and hosted them in Washington.

As election day looms Ballina-based plumber Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of Biden's, said he is excited and hopeful his cousin will become 45th President of the United States.

"Things are looking good for him and we're hopeful things will go the right way for him. He is a great man, a man of decency and the Americans would be very lucky to have him in charge."

It's not only Biden's family connections to Mayo that has won him many fans in the county. In September 2017, Biden fulfilled a promise to his cousin Laurita Blewitt, fundraising manager for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice. At his own expense, he returned to Mayo to turn the sod on a new hospice facility in honour of his son Beau who died from brain cancer in May 2015, aged 46.

Giving a deeply personal account of his experiences with hospices, Biden said he was proud that his son Beau's name would be associated with the new facility "in this beautiful land of his ancestors".

Martina Jennings, chief executive of Mayo Roscommon Hospice appealed for Irish Americans to "do the right thing" and vote for Biden.

"He is a man of integrity who will govern from his heart and head and always do the right thing. We couldn't wish him anything but luck."