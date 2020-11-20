Joe Biden sends inauguration invitation to Irish violinist Patricia Treacy

One of Ireland's top concert violinists will play at the inauguration of US President Elect Joe Biden.

Patricia Treacy, from Blackrock, Co Louth, has been given the honour with an invitation from the Irish-American's team.

"I feel both honoured and privileged and obviously super excited," she said.

The invitation came directly to her from the Biden family on Wednesday; she played for the then vice-president when he visited his ancestral home in Louth in 2016. She also revealed that one of America's most famous jewellers will dress her in diamonds for the event.

She said: "It always brings me a great sense of pride to be able to represent Ireland.

"My first thought was to share the news with my mother, who I owe my talent to, as she was my inspiration with an amazing singing voice and musical talents of her own."

Patricia has performed for the President Elect on a number of occasions including in March 2016.

"I was asked to perform for the President Elect (then vice president Biden) at his official residence number 1 Naval observatory," she said.

"President Elect Biden, because of his Irish roots is very much into celebrating St Patrick's Day, and I had the honour of performing for his invited dignitaries during his annual Irish celebration gathering which included our then Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, and his wife."

Patricia also played for him when he visited Carlingford and the Cooley Peninsula in 2016 and she was part of the secret service motorcade from Carlingford to Lily Finnegan's pub in Cooley.

She was also asked to perform at some of the Biden rallies in Chicago and other cities.

She said she has shared her news with friends including Kelly Katz the former chairwoman of the Kennedy Center Board to the performing arts, Washington DC.

Kelly and her husband Martin Katz, based in Beverly Hills, are famous jewellers in Hollywood.

They have a long history of providing the stars with diamonds and luxury jewels for the Oscars and Grammys.

Patricia is delighted "they have already graciously offered to cover me in Katz diamonds for my performance at the inauguration."